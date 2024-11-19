Trump’s Return: A Bold Vision To Reshape The Middle East – OpEd

By Arab News

By Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

One of the biggest mistakes in dealing with President-elect Donald Trump is underestimating his capabilities. The fact that he lacks academic jargon, analyst-style phrasing or the polished demeanor of traditional politicians does not diminish his knowledge or awareness of the issues at hand.

Trump faced ridicule from his opponents, both domestically during the electoral process and from foreign commentators seeking to tarnish his reputation. Trump is not a Yale graduate like Bill Clinton or someone with 50 years of political experience like Joe Biden. Yet, his actions during his four years as president were arguably more successful in addressing key events. For instance, when he threatened to cancel or improve the comprehensive nuclear agreement with Iran, he was told it was an international deal he could not withdraw from. But he withdrew the US from it entirely, altering the course of the region’s history and saving it from the dangers of that flawed agreement.

Trump may not be as intellectually renowned as Henry Kissinger or as humble as Jimmy Carter, but his background in business, investment and real estate gives him an edge in a capitalist country like the US, which values hard work, competition and success.

Trump demonstrated his leadership abilities, most notably in winning the presidency not once but twice. His success is attributed to his personal efforts rather than public relations firms or the Republican Party’s backing, unlike many previous US presidents who relied on party support. His electoral victory is a unique testament to his popularity and influence, highlighting his ability to lead a major power like the US and make bold decisions that others might shy away from.

The president-elect will face multiple domestic battles, as he has promised his voters changes in immigration, the economy and education. His upcoming four-year term is expected to be filled with controversy and significant shifts.

What about the Middle East? Let us recall what he did when he first took office in 2017. Breaking protocol, Trump chose Riyadh, not London, as his first international destination, a departure from the tradition of visiting Britain first. At the time, Saudi Arabia faced harsh criticism from US politicians, with former President Barack Obama relegating the relationship with the Kingdom to the past.

Trump, who entered office amid allegations of racism against Arabs and Muslims, surprised everyone by accepting Saudi Arabia’s invitation and making it his first stop. His trip sent a clear message to his adversaries in Washington and countries in the region. Over his four years, Trump maintained the relationship as he envisioned and even his successor, Biden, initially backtracked on his promises and eventually followed Trump’s approach.

When the president-elect claims he can solve critical crises like those in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon, among others, we should take him seriously. Trump’s Republican Party will control both houses of Congress and he has already initiated communications before officially assuming office on Jan. 20.

The final point worth noting is not how Trump sees the world, but how the world sees Trump. Internationally, he is perceived as having a strong personality, being quick to act and as a leader who follows through on his words. This image forces America’s adversaries to think twice before engaging in major confrontations with him. Most would likely prefer to negotiate agreements and political deals, knowing he possesses the willpower and tools, such as congressional support, to back his decisions.

It seems clear that Trump intends to reshape the Middle East and we will witness this through agreements and sanctions rather than wars. Indeed, as he often points out, he governed for four years without engaging in a single war, but he was relentless in enforcing sanctions. For this reason, the region must prepare and adapt to the upcoming changes.