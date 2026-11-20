Key Takeaways:

A November 7 bombing of al-Shariya that Houthi authorities say killed 44 people, including 21 children, has ended a four-year truce, following a July strike on a Sanaa runway that Axios reported was approved by Mohammed bin Salman with Donald Trump’s prior blessing.

The author portrays the Saudi crown prince’s pattern of striking first and calculating later as having prolonged the Yemen war, fractured the anti-Houthi coalition, and left Riyadh without reliable allies, including a reluctant Trump administration.

With 22 million Yemenis needing aid and no active UN investigative panel, the piece urges Europe to condition deeper ties on an end to residential strikes, a renewed international inquiry covering all parties, and tighter scrutiny of arms exports.

On November 7th, bombs fell on the village of al-Shariya, east of Sanaa. When rescuers began digging through the rubble, the aircraft came back.

That, at least, is the account of the Houthi authorities, who have counted 44 dead, 21 of them children. Riyadh has said nothing.

Anyone who has followed Yemen for long knows that silence is the official language of this war. What is new is that this war was supposed to be over.

Worse than a crime

In July, Iran tried to fly a Houthi delegation home to Sanaa from the funeral of Ali Khamenei. The runway was bombed before the plane could land. Yemen’s government claimed the strike, but Axios reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sought, and received, Donald Trump’s blessing in advance.

The plane landed in Hodeidah instead. The four-year truce did not.

Napoleon’s police chief Fouché, or Talleyrand, depending on whom you believe, is said to have called one of the emperor’s decisions “worse than a crime: a blunder.” July’s decision belongs in that category. The plane was not stopped. The price, according to the United Nations: more than 1,600 dead and over 300,000 displaced.

Strike first, think later

This was not an aberration. It is a method. For a decade the crown prince has reversed the order every statesman learns early: he strikes, and only then does the arithmetic.

In 2015 the Yemen campaign was sold as a short, sharp war. It lasted seven years and ended in a truce with the Houthis still in Sanaa. In 2017 he besieged Qatar with non-negotiable demands, then embraced its emir at al-Ula without a single demand met. That same year he held Lebanon’s prime minister in Riyadh until French mediation spared everyone further embarrassment.

On September 30th he told the Shura Council that the kingdom would pursue de-escalation “without the slightest compromise” on its security. Ten days later a Houthi missile struck Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, killing 12 and wounding more than 300, the deadliest attack on the kingdom in over a decade. An EU-Gulf summit he was due to co-host was postponed. Last weekend a Houthi strike damaged an Aramco building in the heart of the capital.

Vision 2030 fares no better. The IMF now expects the Saudi economy to shrink by 3.3% this year. The Economist, hardly a hostile outlet, put it bluntly: “Everything is going wrong for Muhammad bin Salman.”

Alone in the mountains

Yemen has a long record of swallowing foreign armies. In the 1960s Gamal Abdel Nasser sent tens of thousands of troops there, and the war became known as “Nasser’s Vietnam.” Riyadh bankrolled the other side and watched its rival bleed. Today Saudi Arabia occupies Egypt’s old position: a regional power stuck in mountains it does not understand, with no ally it can count on.

At the end of 2025 his air force bombed the port of Mukalla, accusing the UAE, his principal partner in Yemen, of arming southern separatists. Within days, Emirati troops were gone. Six months later the war with the Houthis resumed, and the camp opposing them was divided against itself.

Then came the bigger bet: Donald Trump. Hundreds of billions in promised investment did not buy a single American airstrike. In September the crown prince called the White House twice in one day to ask for strikes on the Houthis. Trump said no, offering intelligence instead. CNN’s verdict was that Riyadh had misjudged Trump’s willingness to come to its aid. This week, after his party’s drubbing in the midterms, Trump declared that “Iran, militarily, is effectively over” and that Washington would keep the status quo.

Five centuries ago Machiavelli warned his prince that the armour of others “either falls from your back, or it weighs you down, or it binds you fast.” This crown prince has managed all three in a single year. Transactions, in the end, do not fight.

Blood in Yemen, impunity in Riyadh

Yemenis are paying the bill in full. Some 22 million need humanitarian aid. In Taiz, encircled by the Houthis, nearly a quarter of a million people have lost access to basic healthcare, more than 186,000 of them children under five. The siege is not Riyadh’s doing. But the war it reignited is what will make this winter so cruel.

And no one is held to account. That, too, is the crown prince’s work.

When a UN panel of experts documented possible war crimes by all sides, the Saudi-led coalition included, its mandate was ended in 2021 by a vote of 21 to 18, after what Amnesty International described as Saudi pressure on member states. Today villages are bombed and there is no UN investigator left to record it.

US intelligence concluded that he approved the operation that killed Jamal Khashoggi. Asked about it at the White House a year ago, Trump replied: “things happen.” Human Rights Watch has documented Saudi border guards killing Ethiopian migrants in ways that may amount to crimes against humanity. In October the kingdom executed a man for offences allegedly committed when he was 14.

Were this the record of a poor country’s ruler, his name would be circulating in The Hague. But Saudi Arabia is not a party to the International Criminal Court, and money fills whatever gaps the law leaves: arms contracts, investment pledges, football clubs that polish the image.

Europe’s mirror

Last December the European Parliament voted to deepen ties with Riyadh. The postponed summit gives Brussels a rare chance to ask: a partnership on what terms?

We Italians are not bystanders. In October 2016 a coalition airstrike killed a family in Deir al-Hajari; among the debris were fragments of a bomb made in Sardinia. Rome revoked bomb and missile export licences to Riyadh in 2021, then lifted the restrictions in 2023, citing a changed situation in the conflict. The situation has changed again.

And it is closer to home now. Four Italian Eurofighters have been stationed at Taif since March to help defend Gulf airspace. In September a Houthi attack struck one of them. Italian service members now stand in the line of fire of a war rekindled by a decision no one asked them about.

The least Europe should demand is this: any agreement tied to an end to strikes on residential areas; support for a new international investigation in Yemen covering the Houthis and the coalition alike; and a hard look at arms exports.

For a decade Mohammed bin Salman has persuaded the West that he is a young reformer racing against time. In al-Shariya, the race looked like what it is: a reckless decision in July, and fresh graves in November.