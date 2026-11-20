Key Takeaways:

On 18 November 2026 Voyager 1 reached roughly 25.9 billion kilometres from Earth, a light-day away, after nearly five decades of continuous flight since its 1977 launch.

The probe, which first entered interstellar space in 2012 and carries a golden record of Earth, continues to operate despite computer faults, clogged thrusters, and steadily declining plutonium power that has forced the shutdown of instruments.

Engineers still communicate with the spacecraft across a two-day radio lag, underscoring a multi-generational engineering effort that will eventually leave Voyager 1 as a silent messenger bound for the Oort Cloud and beyond.

Imagine sending a machine into space and receiving messages from it almost 50 years later. That is exactly what NASA’s Voyager 1 has achieved. Built when computers were enormous and mobile phones were uncommon, this remarkable spacecraft continues travelling through the darkness of space, farther from Earth than anything humans have ever made.

On November 18, 2026, at approximately 3:46 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST), Voyager 1 reached another extraordinary milestone. It was approximately 25.9 billion kilometres from Earth, a distance so enormous that even light, travelling at nearly 300,000 kilometres per second, takes about 24 hours to cover it.

This means a radio message sent from Earth takes roughly one full day to reach the spacecraft. Engineers must then wait another day for its reply. Imagine trying to repair a machine when every question and answer takes nearly two days!

Yet NASA’s engineers continue managing this ageing spacecraft from more than 25 billion kilometres away.

Voyager 1 began its journey on September 5, 1977, when a powerful Titan IIIE-Centaur rocket carried it into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its original purpose was to explore Jupiter and Saturn, two giant planets that scientists wanted to understand better.

Interestingly, its companion, Voyager 2, had departed earlier, on August 20, 1977. However, Voyager 1 followed a faster route and eventually moved ahead.

The spacecraft received an enormous advantage from the planets themselves. As it passed near them, their gravity helped increase its speed, much like a moving vehicle receiving an extra push.

Today, Voyager 1 travels at approximately 61,000 kilometres per hour, covering nearly 17 kilometres every second.

During its visit to Jupiter in March 1979, it revealed remarkable details about the planet’s rings and discovered active volcanoes on Io, one of Jupiter’s moons. This showed scientists that volcanic activity was not limited to Earth.

In November 1980, Voyager 1 reached Saturn. It photographed the planet’s magnificent rings and closely examined Titan, its largest moon.

Having completed these important investigations, the spacecraft continued towards the outer reaches of our solar system.

In August 2012, Voyager 1 achieved something no spacecraft had accomplished before. It entered interstellar space, the vast region between stars, far beyond the area where the Sun’s stream of particles dominates.

To understand this, imagine the Sun surrounded by an enormous invisible bubble. This bubble is created by particles continuously flowing outward from the Sun, known as the solar wind.

Voyager 1 crossed the outer boundary of this bubble, called the heliopause. Its companion, Voyager 2, followed in 2018.

However, reaching interstellar space does not mean Voyager 1 has completely left the solar system. Far beyond the planets lies the Oort Cloud, an enormous collection of icy objects surrounding our solar system like a distant shell.

Perhaps the most touching part of this mission is what Voyager 1 carries.

Attached to the spacecraft is a golden record, approximately 30 centimetres wide, containing a small introduction to life on Earth.

Prepared under the guidance of astronomer Carl Sagan and his team, it includes 115 images, greetings in 55 languages, sounds of animals, human laughter, heartbeats and music from different cultures.

It also carries a message from former American President Jimmy Carter.

The idea was simple but beautiful. If intelligent beings ever discover Voyager 1, they might learn something about the people who created it.

Meanwhile, keeping the spacecraft alive has become an extraordinary engineering challenge.

In November 2023, a computer problem stopped Voyager 1 from sending readable scientific information. NASA engineers spent months investigating the fault before restoring communication in 2024.

Other difficulties followed. Tiny tubes in its steering system became clogged, forcing engineers to use alternative equipment to keep its antenna facing Earth.

Its electricity supply is also steadily declining. Voyager 1 generates power using heat released by radioactive plutonium — it works somewhat like a long-lasting nuclear battery that slowly becomes weaker with age.

NASA has therefore been switching off scientific instruments to conserve energy. Another instrument was shut down in April 2026, allowing the remaining equipment to continue operating.

Eventually, Voyager 1 will fall silent. But its journey will not end.

In approximately 300 years, it will reach the inner region of the distant Oort Cloud. Around 40,000 years from now, it will pass approximately 1.7 light-years from a star called Gliese 445. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, so even this closest approach will leave Voyager 1 extremely far from that star.

By then, Earth will almost certainly have lost contact with it.

For India, which is expanding its own space exploration capabilities, Voyager 1 offers an important lesson: great scientific achievements require patience, determination and engineering excellence across generations.

Long after its final message reaches Earth, this small machine will continue carrying humanity’s curiosity into the darkness, reminding future generations that even the greatest journeys begin with the courage to explore.