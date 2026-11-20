By Felix Corley

Key Takeaways:

Since late 2025 Armenian military prosecutors have opened criminal cases against at least ten Jehovah’s Witness conscientious objectors for refusing reserve military training, with the first case against 38-year-old Grigor Abrahamyan now on trial and facing a possible fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.

Although Armenian law has recognized alternative civilian service for initial conscription since 2013, no comparable mechanism exists for reserve duties, and the Alternative Service Commission continues to accept applications almost exclusively from Jehovah’s Witnesses, leaving other objectors at risk of jail.

Human-rights defenders argue the prosecutions violate the 2011 European Court of Human Rights ruling in Bayatyan v. Armenia and international standards protecting conscientious objection, while the Human Rights Defender’s office has not responded to inquiries about protecting the rights of objectors at any stage.

A wave of criminal prosecutions of conscientious objectors to military reserve duties appears to have begun in late 2025. The first case to reach court was that of 38-year-old Jehovah’s Witness Grigor Abrahamyan, who had refused a call-up to reserve duties in October 2025 and asked for alternative civilian service. His trial began on 24 June 2026 at a court in the town of Artashat south of Yerevan. Prosecutors imposed a travel ban on him in February 2026. If eventually convicted he faces punishment of a fine or up to 2 years’ imprisonment. The trial is due to resume on 10 March 2027.

Artashes Voskanyan, head of the Ararat Garrison Military Prosecutor’s Office, did not respond to Forum 18’s question as to why his Office had brought this criminal case against Abrahamyan, given that Armenia has the possibility of alternative civilian service enshrined in law (see below).

“In previous years, Witnesses who objected on religious grounds to participation in the [reserve] training submitted written confirmation of their religious status and military authorities generally exempted them without further proceedings,” Jehovah’s Witnesses told Forum 18. “This practice changed in late 2025.” Jehovah’s Witnesses have expressed “new concern” over the apparent change of policy (see below).

Since 2013, the law recognises conscientious objection to military service and provides for alternative civilian service. No comparable mechanism exists for persons whose conscientious beliefs prevent participation in reserve military training. “No legislative or administrative measures have addressed this issue to free the men of criminal prosecution,” Jehovah’s Witnesses say.

In 2026, military prosecutors are considering or have brought criminal cases against 9 more Jehovah’s Witnesses to punish their refusal to take part in reserve military training on grounds of conscience:

Karen Mehrabyan

Manuk Mirzoyan

Garegin Hovhannisyan

Samvel Hovsepyan

Paruyr Sargsyan

Armen Baghdasaryan

Eduard Margaryan

Aryuts Margaryan

Hayk Yeghoyan

As yet, none of the 9 other cases has reached court. Military prosecutors have charged 3 (and imposed travel bans), and are conducting pre-trial reviews in 3 more of the cases. The other 3 men face referral for criminal investigation (see below).

All 10 of these men completed compulsory military service in their youth before becoming Jehovah’s Witnesses later in life. When they were called to reserve duties, they expressed a willingness to perform a non-military alternative service, Jehovah’s Witnesses told Forum 18 (see below).

Grigor Elizbaryan, Armenia’s Military Prosecutor, did not respond to Forum 18’s question as to why military prosecutors are bringing criminal cases against conscientious objector reservists, such as Grigor Abrahamyan, given that Armenia has the possibility of alternative civilian service enshrined in law (see below).

Meanwhile, the preliminary hearing in the much-delayed criminal trial of 28-year-old Molokan conscientious objector Ivan Mikhailov from Dilijan in north-eastern Armenia is now scheduled for 14 December. Military prosecutors handed the case to Tavush Region First Instance Court in July 2025. Hearings have been repeatedly postponed. Mikhailov remains under a travel ban (see below).

Council of Churches Baptist conscientious objector Davit Nazaretyan – who is now 23 – completed his 2-year jail term on 20 August. Within weeks, the Conscription Office summoned him. Officials told him he would again be called up for military service. He asked again for alternative civilian service. They warned that if he refused military service or failed to get alternative civilian service, he would face a new criminal case. “I and fellow pastors wrote to the Defence Ministry,” Nazaretyan’s pastor Mikhail Shubin told Forum 18. “We are now waiting. They haven’t summoned Davit again” (see below).

Nazaretyan has lodged a case about the denial of alternative civilian service and subsequent jailing to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. The case is pending (see below).

Armenia introduced in law an alternative civilian service for those who cannot serve in the military on grounds of conscience in 2013. However, in practice the Alternative Service Commission which reviews applications accepts only those from Jehovah’s Witnesses. Other conscientious objectors risk jail terms (see below).

The office of the Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan did not respond to Forum 18’s questions as to:

– What action she and her Office have taken to protect the rights of conscientious objectors at all stages of their life, whether when first conscripted or when called later for reserve duties;

– What action she and her Office have taken to call for a change in the law to allow for conscientious objection to military service for all in line with international standards (see below).

With the reduction of general military service to 18 months, alternative civilian service of 36 months is now twice as long. Jehovah’s Witnesses describe the length of alternative civilian service as “punitive”. They have set out their “respectful request” to the government: “Ensure that the length of alternative civilian service is non-punitive and complies with international standards” (see below).

The criminal prosecutions of conscientious objectors who have requested an alternative civilian service – whether after initial call-up or after summons to reserve duty – are against a 2011 European Court of Human Rights decision – that ruled in favour of Armenian Jehovah’s Witness conscientious objector Vahan Bayatyan – and European practice, says human rights defender Isabella Sargsyan of the Eurasia Partnership Foundation. “It also violates the fundamental human right to freedom of religion or belief” (see below).

International standards

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee has stated in its General Comment 22 that conscientious objection to military service comes under International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Article 18 (“Freedom of thought, conscience and religion”). General Comment 22 notes that if a religion or belief is official or followed by a majority of the population this “shall not result in any impairment of the enjoyment of any of the rights under the Covenant .. nor in any discrimination against adherents to other religions or non-believers.”

In relation to conscientious objection to military service, General Comment 22 also states among other things: “there shall be no differentiation among conscientious objectors on the basis of the nature of their particular beliefs; likewise, there shall be no discrimination against conscientious objectors because they have failed to perform military service.”

This has been reinforced by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recognising “the right of everyone to have conscientious objection to military service as a legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion”. The OHCHR has also noted in its Conscientious Objection to Military Service guide that ICCPR Article 18 is “a non-derogable right .. even during times of a public emergency threatening the life of the nation”.

In 2022 the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention stated (WGAD-HRC50) that “the right to conscientious objection to military service is part of the absolutely protected right to hold a belief under article 18 (1) of the Covenant, which cannot be restricted by States”. The Working Group also stated: “States should refrain from imprisoning individuals solely on the basis of their conscientious objection to military service, and should release those that have been so imprisoned.”

Various judgments (including against Armenia) of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg have also defined states’ obligations to respect and implement the right to conscientious objection to military service, as part of the right to freedom of religion or belief.

Military service, alternative civilian service

All Armenian men between the ages of 18 and 27 are subject to military conscription. Call-ups take place twice a year, and deferments of service are available in strictly limited circumstances. Parliament approved an amendment to the Military Service Law on 16 December 2025, reducing the service term for future conscripts from 1 January 2026 to 18 months. President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed this into law on 19 December 2025.

Those subject to conscription who object to military service with weapons can legally apply for either:

– alternative military service in the armed forces without weapons, having sworn the military oath. This lasts for 30 months;

– or for alternative civilian service, which is not within or controlled by the armed forces and does not involve swearing the military oath. This lasts for 36 months.

The 2025 legal changes did not reduce the length of alternative civilian service. This means it is now twice as long as military service. Jehovah’s Witnesses describe the length of alternative civilian service as “punitive”. They have set out their “respectful request” to the government: “Ensure that the length of alternative civilian service is non-punitive and complies with international standards.”

Conscientious objectors who are refused alternative civilian service and who refuse to do alternative military service can be prosecuted under Criminal Code Article 461, Part 1 (“Avoidance of mandatory military or alternative service or conscription”). This carries a jail term of two to five years.

For many years, Armenia jailed men unable to perform military service on grounds of conscience, despite a commitment to the Council of Europe to introduce a civilian alternative to military service by January 2004. In May 2013, amendments to the 2003 Alternative Service Law and to the 2003 Law on Implementing the Criminal Code were passed, and a fully civilian alternative service was created. By November 2013, the authorities had freed all the then-jailed conscientious objectors. All were Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Alternative Service Commission

Young men’s applications to be allowed to do alternative civilian service are considered by the Alternative Service Commission. This is a state body chaired by a Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure (currently Avetik Darbinyan) and made up of deputy ministers from five other ministries, as well as Vardan Astsatryan of the government’s Department for Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs.

The Alternative Service Commission meets twice a year, typically considering the cases of about 20 applicants at each six-monthly session. Applicants can be accompanied by a lawyer. The Commission appears to seek information on applicants before the sessions, including by looking at their social media accounts.

Jehovah’s Witness young men generally do not have problems opting for alternative civilian service. Since 2013, hundreds of their young men have undertaken alternative civilian service. However, applications for alternative civilian service from conscientious objectors who are followers of other beliefs are only rarely accepted.

Forum 18 asked Deputy Minister Darbinyan and the spokesperson at the Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Ministry in writing before the start of the working day in Armenia of 18 November:

– How many young men applied to the Commission to its hearings held in 2026;

– Of these applications, how many young men were approved to undertake alternative civilian service and how many were rejected.

Forum 18 had received no response by the end of the working day in Yerevan of 19 November. The Ministry did not respond to similar questions sent in May.

“New concern”: Criminal proceedings against conscientious objectors to reserve duties

Jehovah’s Witnesses have expressed “new concern” over an apparent change of policy in late 2025 over conscientious objectors summoned for reserve military training.

“While call-up notices were customarily resolved administratively upon submitting an official certificate of religious affiliation, isolated criminal proceedings were occasionally opened in the past,” Jehovah’s Witnesses told Forum 18. “However, all prior proceedings were terminated at the investigative stage without going to trial (such as two cases terminated in 2023).”

“In previous years, Witnesses who objected on religious grounds to participation in the training submitted written confirmation of their religious status and military authorities generally exempted them without further proceedings,” Jehovah’s Witnesses added. “This practice changed in late 2025.”

Since late 2025, officials have initiated investigations or criminal proceedings against at least 10 male Jehovah’s Witnesses who refused to undertake such reserve training on grounds of conscience. “The current 2026 cases are unprecedented because the authorities have departed from this practice by bringing formal charges, imposing travel bans, and taking conscientious objectors to court,” Jehovah’s Witnesses told Forum 18.

All of these men completed compulsory military service in their youth before becoming Jehovah’s Witnesses later in life. When they were called to reserve duties, they expressed a willingness to perform a non-military alternative service, Jehovah’s Witnesses noted.

Since 2013, the law recognises conscientious objection to military service and provides for alternative civilian service. No comparable mechanism exists for persons whose conscientious beliefs prevent participation in reserve military training. “No legislative or administrative measures have addressed this issue to free the men of criminal prosecution,” Jehovah’s Witnesses say.

Prosecutors are initiating criminal proceedings against conscientious objector reservists under Criminal Code Article 462, Part 1 (“Evasion of mandatory military or alternative service, training musters, or mobilisation”). This carries punishment of a fine or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.

“All this is against the 2011 European Court of Human Rights decision in the case of Bayatyan vs Armenia [which ruled that conscientious objection to military service is protected under Article 9 (freedom of thought, conscience, and religion) of the European Convention on Human Rights], and European practice,” says human rights defender Isabella Sargsyan of the Eurasia Partnership Foundation. She has long worked on freedom of religion or belief issues, including the right not to perform military service on grounds of conscience.

“It also violates the fundamental human right to freedom of religion or belief,” Sargsyan told Forum 18 from Yerevan on 19 November. “The Armenian government, which declares its adherence to European values, cannot discriminate against people because of their religious beliefs.”

Forum 18 asked Grigor Elizbaryan, Armenia’s Military Prosecutor, in writing on 18 November why military prosecutors are bringing criminal cases against conscientious objector reservists, such as Grigor Abrahamyan, given that Armenia has the possibility of alternative civilian service enshrined in law. Forum 18 had received no response by the end of the working day in Yerevan of 19 November.

First case against conscientious objector reservist sent for trial

Ararat Conscription Office summoned Jehovah’s Witness conscientious objector Grigor Samveli Abrahamyan (born 18 March 1988) on 19 August 2025 ahead of autumn military training. Officials wished to check his status and health for him to take part in a reserve military training camp from 7 to 31 October 2025, according to court records.

On 27 February 2026, the Ararat Garrison Military Prosecutor’s Office initiated criminal proceedings against Abrahamyan under Criminal Code Article 462, Part 1 (“Evasion of mandatory military or alternative service, training musters, or mobilisation”) for his refusal to participate in the October 2025 reserve military training. Prosecutors imposed preventive measures in the form of a travel ban.

On 6 March, Prosecutors handed the case to the First Instance Court of Ararat and Vayots Dzor in the town of Artashat south of Yerevan. It was assigned to Judge Boris Bakhshiyan, according to court records. A preliminary hearing was held on 25 March. The trial began on 24 June, with a further hearing on 22 October. The trial is due to resume on 10 March 2027, according to court records.

Karen Karapetyan is representing the Ararat Garrison Military Prosecutor’s Office in court.

Forum 18 asked Artashes Voskanyan, head of the Ararat Garrison Military Prosecutor’s Office, in writing on 18 November why his Office had brought this criminal case against Abrahamyan, given that Armenia has the possibility of alternative civilian service enshrined in law. Forum 18 had received no response by the end of the working day in Armenia of 19 November.

Criminal cases against other conscientious objector reservists

From March 2026, similar proceedings were initiated against other Jehovah’s Witness conscientious objector reservists. Prosecutors initiated criminal cases under Criminal Code Article 462, Part 1 (“Evasion of mandatory military or alternative service, training musters, or mobilisation”) against Karen Mehrabyan, Manuk Mirzoyan and Garegin Hovhannisyan on 8 May. Prosecutors imposed preventive measures in the form of a travel ban on 14 May.

Appeals against the prosecution decisions – noting the men’s willingness to undertake non-military alternative service – were filed on 21 May, Jehovah’s Witnesses told Forum 18. These appeals are still pending.

Conscription Office officials rejected applications for exemption from reserve military duties on grounds of conscience from another three Jehovah’s Witnesses: Samvel Hovsepyan, Paruyr Sargsyan and Armen Baghdasaryan. “Their cases are under pre-trial review,” Jehovah’s Witnesses told Forum 18.

Conscription Office officials rejected applications for exemption from reserve military duties on grounds of conscience from three further Jehovah’s Witnesses. Prosecutors have referred the cases of Eduard Margaryan and Aryuts Margaryan for investigative processing. Prosecutors are considering referring the case of Hayk Yeghoyan.

Molokan conscientious objector’s criminal trial due on 14 December

Conscientious objector Ivan Nikolai Mikhailov (born 28 July 1998), a Molokan Christian from Dilijan in north-eastern Armenia, is on trial for a second time for refusing military service on grounds of conscience. He was refused alternative civilian service in 2018. He was then sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, but this was overturned on appeal.

In 2025, Tavush Garrison Military Prosecutor’s Office brought a new case against Mikhailov under Criminal Code Article 461, Part 1 (“Avoidance of mandatory military or alternative service or conscription”). It accused him of failing to appear for the 2024 winter call-up. Mikhailov was once again placed under a travel ban. Military prosecutors handed the case to Tavush Region First Instance Court in July 2025, where it was assigned to Judge Narek Badalyan. However, the court has repeatedly postponed hearings for various reasons.

Most recently, the preliminary hearing set for 17 July 2026 did not take place. A 7 October hearing also did not take place. On both occasions, Mikhailov’s defence lawyer Mamikon Manukyan was unable to attend.

The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for 12 noon on 14 December, according to court records, 17 months after the case reached court.

Freed conscientious objector threatened with new criminal case

The Alternative Service Commission rejected the application from Council of Churches Baptist conscientious objector Davit Tigrani Nazaretyan (born 23 July 2003) in January 2023.

In October 2023, Yerevan’s Kentron District Court convicted and jailed Nazaretyan under Criminal Code Article 461, Part 1 (“Avoidance of mandatory military or alternative service or conscription”). Officials arrested him and took him initially to Nubarashen prison in southern Yerevan to begin his 2-year jail term, a month after the Cassation Court rejected his final appeal. Officials refused to grant him amnesty in August 2025 when he had completed half his jail term.

Nazaretyan was serving the sentence at Sevan open prison in Kotayk Region. He completed his 2-year jail term on 20 August 2026. “He was greeted at the gates of the prison by members of three churches in Armenia, as well as family members,” Baptists noted the same day.

In mid-September, military officials summoned Nazaretyan to Yerevan’s Conscription Office. They told him verbally and in writing that he would again be called up for military service. He again asked for alternative civilian service, as he had done in 2023. They warned that if he refused to serve or failed to get alternative civilian service, he would face a new criminal case. “I am ready to do alternative civilian service,” Nazaretyan insisted to Forum 18 on 18 November.

“I and fellow pastors wrote to the Defence Ministry,” Nazaretyan’s pastor Mikhail Shubin told Forum 18 from Yerevan on 17 November. “We are now waiting. They haven’t summoned Davit again.”

Anna Maralyan of Rights Centre, an Armenian non-governmental organisation, brought a case on Nazaretyan’s behalf to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg. The Court registered the case (Application No. 36510/24) on 7 November 2024. As of 17 November 2026, the Court has not yet taken any decision on the case, Maralyan told Forum 18.

Does Human Rights Defender defend human rights?

Officials at the office in Yerevan of the Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan told Forum 18 in July 2024 that it could not speak to her directly, citing “procedural rules”.

On the afternoon of 17 November 2026, Forum 18 wrote to the office of Human Rights Defender Manasyan, pointing to the cases of conscientious objectors Grigor Abrahamyan, Ivan Mikhailov and Davit Nazaretyan. Forum 18 asked:

– What action she and her Office have taken to protect the rights of conscientious objectors at all stages of their life, whether when first conscripted or when called later for reserve duties;

– What action she and her Office have taken to call for a change in the law to allow for conscientious objection to military service for all in line with international standards.

Forum 18 had received no response from the Human Rights Defender’s office by the end of the working day in Yerevan of 19 November.

The office of Human Rights Defender Manasyan did not respond to Forum 18’s similar questions about conscientious objectors in May.