By Jabulani Chibaya

Key Takeaways:

France’s October 17 protests, which drew about 550,000 people and destroyed Limoges town hall, are framed through the critiques of Bastiat, Turgot, and Cantillon as evidence that a state spending 57.2 percent of GDP cannot see or fix the problems it creates.

With no parliamentary majority, a deficit heading above 5 percent, and debt nearing 119 percent of GDP, bond markets have widened the French–German spread to over 150 basis points and pushed ten-year yields above 5 percent, forcing fiscal discipline the political system resists.

The author urges deep spending cuts with a legal cap, the full abolition of profit levies, school choice modeled on the Netherlands, and no ECB rescue so that capital and knowledge can return to productive private uses.

On Saturday, October 17, nearly sixty thousand security personnel spread across France, ready for a big march. Intelligence officers had briefed them on the crowd to expect. They were wrong. About 550,000 people marched, and a violent minority looted shops and torched public buildings. By Sunday, fire had largely destroyed the historic town hall in Limoges.

Now imagine three ghosts at a Paris café, passing the newspaper around. The first is Richard Cantillon, the banker who saw John Law’s paper-money bubble for what it was. The second is Anne-Robert-Jacques Turgot, the finance minister the king fired for trying to free the economy. The third is Claude-Frédéric Bastiat, who defined the state as the great fiction through which everybody tries to live at everybody else’s expense.

They would not be shocked. They would be sad, and a little exasperated, because they wrote the warning label long ago.

What Is Seen

The trouble began in school. The movement started in high schools in Paris’s working-class northern suburbs, where students protested teacher shortages and poor buildings. They are right that their schools are failing. But they are asking the same state that failed them to fix the problem. Bastiat would ask the question every politician avoids: where did the money go?

France spent about €199 billion on education in 2025, roughly 6.7 percent of GDP by the ministry’s count. Yet only 4 percent of French teachers say their profession is valued in society, the lowest share of any country surveyed. Across the whole state, public spending hit 57.2 percent of GDP in 2024, among the highest in the euro area, and the gap with its neighbors has widened since 2001. Public revenue takes about 52 percent of output, second only to Finland.

That is what is seen: ministries, budgets, ribbon-cuttings. What is not seen, in Bastiat’s famous lesson, is the shoes the family did not buy, the clinic nobody opened, the private school that never started because a “free” one already stood next door. Every tax and every rule is a toll on the person who might have built something.

Bastiat would add that the state cannot satisfy some without adding to the labor of others. This is the socialist habit in its gentlest form: the belief that a ministry in Paris can know what a classroom in a northern suburb needs.

A State That Cannot See

Now the twist. France’s intelligence services had been tracking this movement. They still misjudged its size, and the authorities admitted a failure of intelligence. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered to resign over the lack of anticipation, and Macron told him to stay. Officials conceded that police deployments were too static. Nearly sixty thousand officers, and the state was still blind.

Turgot would nod. His teacher, Vincent de Gournay, held that no government can direct a multitude of transactions by fixed rules and constant inspection, because they are too vast to be known. Hayek later gave the idea a name: the knowledge problem. The facts that matter are scattered across millions of minds, and no committee can gather them. A state that cannot count a Saturday crowd has no business planning schools, pensions, and an AI industry.

The same blindness haunts the budget. France’s fiscal watchdog called the government’s economic assumptions optimistic. Only one forecaster has real money at stake: the bond market. It is not optimistic.

The Bill Arrives

Since the 2024 elections, no bloc has held a majority in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wants €54 billion in savings for 2027 to bring the deficit to 5 percent; without them, he says, it nears 6.5 percent. The far Left already threatens censure. Public-sector unions are striking against a freeze on civil-service pay. Each faction guards its own slice. Bastiat called this legal plunder: law turned from a shield into a tool for taking.

Turgot knew how that story ends. He tried to free the French economy and lost his job.

The election makes it worse. France chooses a president in April 2027, and every candidate must prove they can restore order while soothing the anger behind it. In an auction like that, nobody bids for restraint. The pain of cuts is real. It lands on pensioners, civil servants, and students who did nothing wrong, and nobody should wave that away. But when the state will not cut, the bond market does the cutting, with less mercy and no vote.

Meanwhile the bond market is doing what parliament cannot. Debt is heading to 119 percent of GDP, the deficit is above 5 percent, and foreign investors hold about 57 percent of the debt. In February, France paid only 55 basis points more than Germany to borrow for ten years. This month the gap topped 150, the widest since 2011, while the ten-year yield briefly passed 5 percent, a level not seen since 2002. Interest payments in the first half of 2026 reached €34.5 billion, up 19 percent in a year. After the riots, yields jumped again and the euro fell to a 16-month low against sterling. Moody’s is scheduled to review France’s rating tomorrow.

Where next? A believable budget that cuts spending lets yields settle. A failed budget, a censure vote or a downgrade pushes them higher. Markets punish delay more than pain.

The Investment Hangover

The Prime Minister himself has conceded the damage. He says he will reduce the exceptional levy on big-company profits, because repeating it would send international investors a very bad signal. Cantillon would smile. A state cannot tax capital one year and beg for it the next. Higher sovereign yields also raise borrowing costs for firms, and interest is the price of time. Politicians cannot vote it down. Amundi expects only a modest recovery in business investment from the second half of this year.

The AI race shows the cost. Macron promised €109 billion of private AI investment in 2025 as France’s answer to America’s $500 billion Stargate. Mistral—the national champion—has just raised €3 billion at a €21 billion valuation, Europe’s biggest tech raise, yet it remains an upstart beside the American labs. Its chief executive has warned that Europe could become a vassal state if it keeps importing American AI. AI is hungry for chips, power, and patient savings. Capital goes where taxes are steady, rules are light and the Treasury is not a rival borrower. France plans to borrow a record €340 billion. Every euro it takes is a euro of savings that cannot fund a data center.

Europe and the Missing Franc

France has no franc to devalue, so the pressure goes to the bond market and the street. Christine Lagarde has said the answer lies first in French fiscal policy, a polite way of saying the ECB is not the cavalry. The ECB meets on October 29, and the turmoil has dampened hopes of a rate rise and spilled into Italy.

The ECB still holds €6.6 trillion of bonds, about 44 percent of euro-zone GDP. If it buys French debt to calm markets, Cantillon’s ghost would object. New money reaches the government and its creditors first, and savers and wage earners pay later through prices. Every treasury in Europe would also learn that the bill can be passed along.

Reimagining a Market-Driven France

What should France do now? Four things.

First, cut, and bind itself. Canada did it in the 1990s. Nominal program spending fell from C$123 billion to C$111 billion in two years through department-by-department review, scrapped programs, and privatizations, and the debt ratio fell afterward. Lecornu’s €54 billion points the right way. It needs a legal spending cap so the next majority cannot undo it.

Second, stop taxing capital away. Drop the profit levy entirely, not partly, and promise no new taxes.

Third, free the schools. Under Article 23 of its constitution, the Netherlands funds private primary schools on the same terms as public ones. Money follows the child. Parents and teachers, who know their local needs, decide, and failing schools lose pupils instead of winning more of other people’s money.

Fourth, let the bond market speak. No ECB rescue, no optimistic forecasts, and no more pretending that ministers know better than prices.

A state can keep order and enforce contracts. It cannot manufacture knowledge, savings, or trust.

The ghosts finish their coffee. How did the land of Turgot and Bastiat lose its luster? Not for lack of talent. It promised everything to everyone and sent the bill to the unseen. The seen is a burning town hall. The unseen is what France could still become, if it let its own best ideas back into the building.

About the author: Jabulani Chibaya is an entrepreneur in AI and blockchain, co-founder of GourdAI—an Africa-centric AI company—and an economic and financial analyst. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management and Information Technology (Hons), an MBA, a Certificate in Launching an Innovative Business from the University of Maryland, and a Diploma in Market Economics from the Carl Menger Institute (Cohort 1). He has a strong interest in free markets, Austrian economics, and the application of sound economic principles to public policy and financial markets. He writes from Harare, Zimbabwe.

Source: This article was published at Mises