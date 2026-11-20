Key Takeaways:

A Houthi strike hit a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, damaging several floors and nearby buildings with no injuries reported.

Saudi authorities called the attack on civilian sites a violation of international law and responded immediately.

The Foreign Ministry asserted the kingdom’s right to defend itself and urged the UN Security Council to condemn the attacks.

Civil Defense teams responded to an incident in which one of the towers at King Abdullah Financial District was targeted in a Houthi attack on Thursday.

The attack resulted in material damage to several floors of the tower and neighboring buildings, with no injuries reported.

The Civil Defense stressed that this hostile targeting of civilian objects constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and reflects the danger of the hostile approach pursued by the Houthi militia.



The competent authorities responded immediately to the incident and implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations to protect lives and property.

The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry condemned continued Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities and civilian infrastructure in Riyadh in a statement, saying the militia poses a threat to the “security of the region and the world.”

“The Kingdom asserts its full and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, protect its national assets, and safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents. It will not tolerate any aggression directed against its territory or assets, in accordance with the principles of international law,” the ministry said.

The Kingdom called upon the international community and the permanent members of the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities, implement relevant Security Council resolutions, and condemn Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.