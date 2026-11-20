Key Takeaways:

On 19 November 2026 the International Court of Justice ruled 9-6 that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during the 2016–2017 clearance operations, the first time the court has found a state responsible for genocide.

The court held that Myanmar’s forces intentionally killed, caused serious harm, and imposed measures to prevent births with the specific intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population, and ordered Myanmar to cease violations, provide reparations including safe return, and give assurances of non-repetition.

The binding judgment is expected to influence other pending Genocide Convention cases and underscores the need for Myanmar’s junta to comply, while ongoing abuses by both the military and the Arakan Army continue to threaten remaining Rohingya in Rakhine State.

The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) landmark ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya is a historic milestone in their long quest for justice, Human Rights Watch said Thursday. On November 19, 2026, the ICJ found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya during the 2016-2017 “clearance operations,” carried out by Myanmar’s military.

In the case brought by Gambia against Myanmar for alleged violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention), the court ruled for Gambia, with a nine to six vote by the judges, that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya. This is the first time that the ICJ found a country responsible for committing genocide. The court also found that Myanmar violated other obligations under the Genocide Convention, including the obligations to punish those responsible for genocide and to prevent genocide. The court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

“The landmark International Court of Justice ruling is long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmar’s military,” said Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch. “The ruling also provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide and other grave crimes across the world in their own search for justice.”

In August 2017, Myanmar’s security forces began a sweeping campaign of massacres, rape, and arson against ethnic Rohingya in northern Rakhine State that forced more than 700,000 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. In November 2019, Gambia filed a case before the ICJ alleging that Myanmar’s atrocities against the Rohingya constitute genocide and violate the Genocide Convention. This was also the first time that a country without any direct connection to the alleged crimes used its membership in the Genocide Convention to bring a case before the ICJ.

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, adjudicating disputes between states and issuing advisory opinions on international law. It consists of 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and Security Council for nine-year terms.

In its ruling, the ICJ found that the evidence before it established that Myanmar’s security forces, and other state organs, intentionally committed the genocidal acts of killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and imposing measures intended to prevent births against the Rohingya.

Considering the totality of the evidence, the court concluded that Myanmar committed these acts with the requisite genocidal intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population of Myanmar. To reach this conclusion, it considered an array of relevant factors, including the general context, the selective targeting of the Rohingya, acts that violated the foundations of the Rohingya group, such as sexual violence and targeting children, and the systematic nature of Myanmar’s actions.

Based on these factors, the court found that Myanmar’s genocidal intent was “the only reasonable inference” that could be drawn from the evidence before it. The judges rejected the possibility that other alternative intents, such as to carry out counterinsurgency operations or to forcibly displace the Rohingya, could reasonably explain Myanmar’s conduct.

In light of its findings, the court ordered Myanmar to cease its ongoing violations of the Genocide Convention, including its failure to enact legislation to give effect to the convention and its failure to investigate, prosecute, and punish genocide. It found that Myanmar needs to provide assurances of non-repetition and is obliged to prevent similar violations in the future.

The court also established that Gambia was entitled to seek reparations on behalf of Rohingya victims and ordered Myanmar to provide them. These include forms of restitution such as allowing and facilitating the safe, voluntary and dignified return of the Rohingya to their place of residence, and the reunification of displaced families. Whenever restitution is materially impossible, the court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations in the form of compensation.

The court’s reasoning in this case is expected to have a profound impact on other pending cases before the ICJ regarding alleged violations of the Genocide Convention. This includes the case filed by South Africa against Israel in December 2023.

Prior to the Myanmar judgment, US officials sought to pressure the ICJ and its judges with regard to the legal threshold for genocide. The US government has already sanctioned the International Criminal Court and several of its officials in an effort to shield senior US and Israeli officials from facing serious crimes charges before the court.

In February 2021, following the November 2020 Myanmar elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, the then-commander-in-chief, Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, led a military coup that overthrew the civilian government. More than five years later, Myanmar’s military junta continues to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity throughout the country. Min Aung Hlaing installed himself as president through fraudulent elections in December 2025 and January 2026.

In Rakhine State since late 2023, Rohingya civilians have been caught in the hostilities between the junta and ethnic Arakan Army forces. Both parties have carried out grave abuses, including extrajudicial killings, widespread arson, and unlawful recruitment. The Myanmar military continues to commit war crimes against the Rohingya and the crimes against humanity of apartheid, persecution, and deprivation of liberty. The Arakan Army, which now controls most of Rakhine State, has tightened repression of the Rohingya, including forced labor and arbitrary detention, and has committed grave violations of the laws of war amounting to war crimes.

ICJ judgments are legally binding on the parties to the case. If one party considers that the other has failed to comply with the court’s ruling, it may turn to the Security Council, which can “make recommendations or decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgment.” The Security Council has never acted upon this discretionary power.

The UN General Assembly can galvanize political support to enforce ICJ judgments by adopting resolutions calling for compliance. Individual countries can also influence compliance through their bilateral engagement with the relevant party.

Eleven countries that are parties to the Genocide Convention intervened in Gambia’s case on limited issues relating to the construction of the convention. The court’s interpretation of the convention on these issues becomes legally binding for them.

The ICJ ruling is a clear reminder of the importance of independent judicial institutions in upholding international law, Human Rights Watch said.

“Myanmar should swiftly comply with the World court’s judgment and end its oppression of the Rohingya,” Vignoli said. “Concerned governments should strongly support the Rohingya and promote justice for atrocities, press Myanmar’s junta to comply with the judgment, and ensure the safe and voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.”