By Bruno de Freitas Moura ─ Agência Brasil

Key Takeaways:

Brazil’s long-term unemployment—people seeking work for at least two years—fell to 971,000 in the third quarter of 2026, the lowest level since the IBGE data series began in 2012 and the first time the figure dropped below one million.

The total represents a 17.6 percent decline from the same period in 2025 and an 8 percent drop from the already record-low second quarter, which analysts attribute to a strong labor market that is absorbing longer-term job seekers after hiring the most qualified candidates.

At the same time, the number of people looking for work for less than a month rose slightly, indicating higher labor-market turnover amid the broader recovery.

The number of workers who had been looking for a job for at least two years reached its lowest level in 14 years in the third quarter of 2026. The data were released on Wednesday (Nov. 18) by Brazil’s statistics bureau IBGE as part of its Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

Known as long-term unemployment, the situation affected 971,000 people in July, August, and September of this year – the lowest figure recorded since 2012, when IBGE’s historical data series began.

This was the first time the number of people experiencing long-term unemployment fell below 1 million.

The figure represents a 17.6 percent decrease in long-term unemployment compared with the same period last year, when 1.179 million people had been looking for work for more than 24 months.

There was also an 8 percent decline compared with the second quarter of 2026, when long-term unemployment had already fallen to a record low of 1.058 million people in the historical data series.

Strong labor market

Research analyst William Kratochwill attributes this trend to a strong labor market.

“It’s a sign that the labor market is hiring more and more people,” he says.

Kratochwill explains that job openings have been on an upward trend since the end of the pandemic.

“When the market needs workers, it tends to hire the professionals it considers most qualified first, and then bring in those who have been looking for a job the longest,” he explains.

The IBGE survey also shows that 1.136 million people had been looking for work for less than a month in the third quarter of 2026. This represents a 0.8 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025, when the number stood at 1.127 million.

“This points to increased labor market turnover,” Kratochwill adds.

Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD)

The PNAD monitors labor market trends among people aged 14 and older, taking into account all forms of employment, including formal and informal work, temporary jobs, and self-employment.

According to the institute’s criteria, only people who actively looked for work in the 30 days preceding the survey are classified as unemployed. A total of 211,000 households were surveyed across all Brazilian states and the Federal District.