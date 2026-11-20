The Estonian government, which in 2007 became the first state subject to a country-wide cyber attack by Moscow, is creating a cloud-based digital system to allow it to govern from abroad in the event of a physical occupation and set the stage for its ultimate and rapid restoration of independence.

That effort has been described by the US publication, Politico, whose coverage of what Tallinn has done so far is now being picked up by publications in Europe and Russia (politico.eu/article/estonias-digital-preppers-have-a-doomsday-backup-plan/ and readovka.news/news/251967/).

By basing copies of its computer files abroad and by thinking about what Politico describes as a “doomsday” scenario, Estonia is proceeding as it has since the Russian cyber attack of almost 20 years ago, relying on building computer capability abroad rather than assuming that its security requires it to pull back everything to within its national borders.

But probably the most important signal this news sends is just how worried Estonians now are about the possibility of a Russian move against them, a move that they intend not only to resist as it happens but to create structures that will allow them to break the occupation and win back the independence they recovered earlier.

For background on what Estonia has been doing and why other governments in the regions should recognize that Tallinn is showing the way for them, see in particular Joel Burke’s detailed study based on his experience as a former Estonian official, Rebooting a Nation: The Incredible Rise of Estonia, E-Government and the Startup Revolution (London: Hurst, 2025).