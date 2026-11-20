Key Takeaways:

Gulf sovereign wealth funds, managing more than US$4 trillion in GCC assets and part of a broader MENA total of US$6.1 trillion, are directing significant capital into technology and AI, giving the region financial leverage amid U.S.–China technological competition.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala illustrate how these funds can support domestic diversification, with the PIF contributing more than US$342 billion to non-oil GDP between 2021 and 2025.

To convert this capital into lasting geopolitical and economic influence, the author argues that Gulf funds must diversify portfolios, enforce investment discipline, prioritize knowledge transfer and local capacity, and maintain transparency so that returns and national resilience advance together.

Competition between the United States (US) and China is no longer limited to trade, tariff wars, and military power. It has expanded into technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, energy, digital infrastructure, and control over future technologies.

Amid this competition, Gulf countries possess an increasingly important strategic resource: financial power. Through sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other Gulf states can invest across various sectors and countries.

Through this financial power, provided it is managed effectively and geopolitical and geoeconomic considerations are incorporated into investment decision-making, the Gulf can play two roles simultaneously: remaining a global investor seeking returns while also becoming a geopolitical power that helps shape the direction of the world economy amid the two technological blocs emerging today.

When Capital Becomes a Source of Power

For decades, oil and gas revenues have formed the foundation of wealth accumulation in Gulf countries. Today, part of this wealth is being directed towards building more diversified investment portfolios while reducing economic dependence on hydrocarbons.

According to a Global SWF report, SWFs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) managed US$6.1 trillion in assets as of September 2026. Globally, total assets under management by all SWFs had exceeded US$15 trillion by early 2026. Meanwhile, for countries belonging to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the IMF reported that 13 SWFs collectively managed more than US$4 trillion in assets, according to a study published in 2025. These figures represent assets under management, not cash readily available for spending. Such assets may include stocks, bonds, corporate ownership stakes, property, infrastructure, and other investments.

During January–September 2026, investment deployments reached US$102 billion. Of this amount, the technology sector, including artificial intelligence (AI), accounted for nearly 30% of investment value, equivalent to an estimated US$30.6 billion. Infrastructure, financial services, and real estate were also important investment destinations. The US$30.6 billion figure is an estimate of investment in technology and AI, not the total amount of non-oil investment.

Saudi Arabia’s experience illustrates how sovereign wealth funds can support economic diversification. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) recorded cumulative domestic investments of more than US$199 billion between 2021 and 2025. During the same period, the PIF reportedly contributed more than US$342 billion to Saudi Arabia’s real non-oil GDP. It is important to clarify that the US$342 billion figure represents a contribution to GDP, not the value of direct investment. These figures demonstrate the significant role of sovereign wealth funds in promoting economic activity beyond the oil sector, although not all of the PIF’s domestic investments can be classified as non-oil investments.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company are examples of institutions playing a role in this strategy. Their investments are directed not only towards generating financial returns but also towards supporting the development of strategic sectors and domestic economic transformation.

A Divided World

The US Department of Defense officially appointed Elon Musk, alongside Anduril founder Palmer Luckey and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich, to help lead Project Meridian. This is a project to study future battlefields and the technologies that will be used by the military. At the same time, the Pentagon also established the Autonomous Warfare Command, a new command focused on autonomous systems, robotics, drones, and artificial intelligence.

Musk’s appointment to the Pentagon project is merely an entry point for understanding a much broader transformation. The world is moving towards a situation in which technology can no longer be clearly separated from defence, industry, and geopolitics. As AI, chips, satellites, robotics, and data become components of national power, countries will increasingly seek to secure their own technological ecosystems. This development also has the potential to create two increasingly distinct technological ecosystems: one centred on the US and its allies, while the other develops around China. The signs of this division first emerged with the US–China trade war in 2018.

The Gulf’s Two-Track Strategy

The sheer scale of the capital and assets held by SWFs is not the only measure of success. In a world increasingly divided into two technological blocs, encouraging the Gulf to operate as both a global investor and a geopolitical power requires an SWF strategy that transforms financial wealth into sustainable returns, technological capabilities, productivity, and new sources of growth for future generations.

Accordingly, the measure of SWF success should extend beyond asset values and portfolio returns. International investments should ideally pave the way for knowledge transfer, workforce development, research partnerships, and the growth of local companies. AI investments, for example, will be more valuable if the construction of data centres also promotes digital skills, local research, software development, and the application of technology in healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and finance. Gulf countries must also ensure that strategic investments create opportunities for domestic companies to enter global supply chains. In this way, the benefits of investment will not stop at infrastructure ownership but will develop into long-term economic capacity.

At least three major risks must be considered in this investment strategy. (1) Concentration risk. Portfolios that depend too heavily on particular countries, companies, or sectors may suffer substantial losses when policy changes or market shocks occur. (2) Regulatory risk. Investments in strategic sectors may face restrictions on technology access, security reviews, or changes in cross-border regulations. (3) Political risk. Investments driven by ambitions to gain international influence may blur commercial considerations. Prestigious projects may enhance a country’s reputation but do not necessarily generate returns commensurate with the capital and risks involved. Therefore, good diplomatic relations must not replace rigorous investment analysis. Gulf countries need to maintain diverse international partnerships while preserving discipline in assessing risks and returns.

The success of Gulf countries in pursuing these two strategic roles depends on four key steps. First, diversify investment portfolios across countries, sectors, and asset classes to reduce concentration risk and maintain resilience against geopolitical shocks. Second, strengthen investment discipline through measurable risk-and-return assessments, professional governance, and a clear separation between commercial interests and political ambitions. Third, prioritise investments that build domestic capacity, particularly through technology transfer, human resource development, research partnerships, and the participation of local companies in global supply chains. Fourth, enhance transparency and accountability by evaluating investment performance not only in terms of financial returns but also in terms of contributions to productivity, economic diversification, and job creation.

Through these four steps, Gulf sovereign wealth funds can perform two functions simultaneously: generating sustainable returns in global markets and strengthening national economic foundations. Geopolitical influence, therefore, is built not merely on the scale of capital held but also on the ability to transform investment into technological capabilities, productivity, and long-term economic resilience.