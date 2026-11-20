Key Takeaways:

The November 19 Shenzhen summit addressed nuclear risks, not unidentified aerial phenomena, yet the author argues that distinguishing genuine threats from ordinary objects, natural phenomena, or sensor errors requires better evidence rather than secrecy or speculation.

A planned privately backed Galileo Project observatory in Ithaca would combine radar and optical instruments, but the piece stresses that current UAP reports often lack calibration, distance, and synchronized data, while existing U.S. and French investigations show many cases remain unresolved simply for lack of information.

It proposes a voluntary multinational standard for civilian observations—recording raw measurements, publishing negative results, and separating security redactions from verifiable claims—so that independent laboratories can test whether an observation is strong enough to support any geopolitical conclusion.

As Trump, Xi and Putin promise dialogue on strategic risks, a planned UAP observatory offers a different test: what can rival nations and independent scientists establish about unfamiliar objects without treating secrecy or speculation as proof?

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen on November 19 and promised dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. Their joint declaration says nothing about unidentified objects in the sky, and there is no reason to pretend it does. Yet behind the summit’s stated concern with strategic stability lies a less theatrical problem: when something unfamiliar appears in sensitive airspace, what evidence allows a government to distinguish a genuine threat from an ordinary object, a natural phenomenon or a sensor error?

That is not a question about extraterrestrials. It is a question about how competing states establish facts when the instruments that record those facts may also reveal military capabilities. An unidentified observation is not automatically hostile, foreign or extraordinary. Nor should it be ignored simply because no immediate explanation is available. The danger is allowing either secrecy or speculation to turn an incomplete measurement into a geopolitical conclusion.

An unusually timely experiment is being prepared far from Shenzhen. On November 5, the Galileo Project announced plans for a privately backed observatory in Ithaca, New York, on property once owned by Carl Sagan. Physicist Avi Loeb’s proposed facility would combine radar, automated tracking and a 0.7-meter optical telescope capable of detailed imaging and spectroscopy. It is a development plan, not an operational observatory or a verified military program. The question is what evidence this equipment could eventually produce that a second laboratory, perhaps on another continent, could independently examine.

The difference between unexplained and unmeasurable

NASA’s 2023 independent UAP study identified a basic weakness in many reports: missing sensor calibration, observation geometry, distance, time synchronization and surrounding conditions. A fast-moving dot on a screen does not establish extraordinary acceleration when its distance is unknown. Two instruments pointing toward an apparent object do not count as corroboration until investigators show that they observed the same event. An AI system ranking unusual images can compound the problem if it removes ordinary-looking detections without documenting what was rejected.

Government work has not stood still. The United States’ All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has published annual case reports and pursued multisensor detection efforts. Its fiscal 2025 report, released in July 2026, records 319 incoming reports; 114 were resolved, while many others lacked enough evidence for classification. These figures describe different case dispositions, not a tally of alien technology. The important distinction is between an observation that remains unidentified after adequate examination and one for which the necessary measurements never existed.

France provides a useful international contrast. Its space agency CNES operates GEIPAN, a civilian investigation and public-archiving service rather than a military warning network. In its November 10, 2026 published-case statistics, 30 percent of classified observations were unresolved because of insufficient information; 3.1 percent remained unidentified after investigation. These percentages concern GEIPAN’s published case archive, not the frequency of exotic objects in French skies. Their value is methodological: “not enough data” and “investigated but unresolved” are different findings. International reporting should preserve that difference.

There is also a scientific payoff to studying apparently ordinary explanations well. Researchers in China used optical spectra to analyze a ball-lightning event and identify emission associated with soil elements. That experiment did not solve all reports of luminous orbs. It showed how an unusual observation becomes tractable once instruments record enough detail to challenge competing explanations.

A civilian standard before a military bargain

The Shenzhen summit cannot settle how rival militaries should exchange classified sensor data. Nor should it try. Giving potential adversaries detailed information about radar performance, collection locations or intelligence coverage could cost more security than it creates. A more realistic starting point is a voluntary, multinational standard for observations made with civilian or specially designed unclassified instruments.

Such a standard should demand three things. First, record what was actually measured: raw imagery or waveforms where releasable, synchronized timestamps, instrument characteristics, calibration files, location uncertainty, weather, viewing geometry and any independent observations. A claimed speed should come with a defensible distance estimate. A claimed material composition should come with spectral data good enough to support the inference.

Second, publish the failures as well as the successes. A new observatory should report its detection rate against known aircraft, balloons, satellites and atmospheric events, and preserve a representative sample of detections its AI discarded. It should compare heavily reported locations with control sites while accounting for weather, observation time and air traffic. An experiment rewarded only for mysterious clips will manufacture mystery through its selection process.

Third, separate classification from release. Before sharing any observation, authorized experts should assess privacy, flight safety and legitimate security sensitivities. Where raw data cannot be released, investigators should state what has been withheld and what conclusions independent reviewers can no longer verify. A redacted dataset may support a narrow claim. It should not be treated as proof of an extraordinary one merely because the missing evidence is classified.

What a credible international pilot could prove

The Galileo Project already says in a published FAQ that it intends to make data available after commissioning and calibration. That intention is promising, but a new observatory still has to demonstrate the usable quality of its images, its radar-to-optical matching, its tracking under poor conditions and the reproducibility of its conclusions. A first pilot could invite independent laboratories from several countries to apply a common classification protocol to blinded samples, including deliberately incomplete records and known objects. Agreement would be assessed against source measurements, not against whether the laboratories produced the same dramatic headline.

Such work would not prove every observation is mundane. Nor would a handful of tests establish a universal international security mechanism. It could establish something more useful: whether different institutions can distinguish a weak observation from a strong one, recognize when they share the same upstream source and explain what uncertainty remains. Negative results would deserve publication. Discovering that a striking target was an aircraft or a reflection is progress when the evidence is public enough to be challenged.

The three leaders in Shenzhen can promise greater strategic stability; their statement is a diplomatic commitment, not a scientific verification system. The smaller contribution available to scientists, space agencies and willing governments is to stop letting “unidentified” carry more meaning than the measurements support. Great-power competition makes that discipline harder, but it also makes it more valuable.

Before anyone announces what an unfamiliar light means for the future of the world, there should be a simpler answer available to every serious investigator: what did the instruments actually see, and who else can check?