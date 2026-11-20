By Matthew Fulco

Key Takeaways:

The first Trump–Xi–Putin trilateral in Shenzhen produced a joint statement on reducing nuclear risks and criticizing the ICC but no concrete arms-control or conflict-resolution deals, underscoring the limits of great-power stagecraft.

Analysts judge Putin the biggest winner for ending his post-2022 isolation and securing optics of great-power status, while Xi gained a well-choreographed display of Chinese leadership without committing to nuclear limits.

Trump achieved his modest goal of publicly pursuing nuclear dialogue, yet events such as Ukraine’s Crimean Bridge strikes and Iran’s renewed Gulf attacks highlighted that the three leaders cannot unilaterally settle conflicts without wider participation.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a historic meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen that delivered modest wins for all three men but no game-changing accords.

The high-stakes summit on November 19 marked the first time the current heads of state of the three world’s largest nuclear powers have held a trilateral meeting without other leaders present, though Putin and Xi have met about 50 times.

While the summit was more style than substance, it still has important implications for the foreign policies of the United States, China, and Russia, highlighting their clout on the world stage as well as where their power falls short.

With that in mind, here are four takeaways about the summit from interviews RFE/RL conducted with academics and analysts.

Putin Gains The Most

Largely isolated internationally since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin arrived at APEC with the lowest baseline for success of the three leaders. By simply attending the event — for the first time since 2017 — and directly discussing global security with Trump and Xi, Putin came in from the cold.

“Putin came away with a lot. He was the biggest winner at this meeting,” Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert on Chinese-Russian relations at the CNA Corporation, a US defense think tank in Virginia, told RFE/RL.

The Russian leader’s isolation “was tremendously reduced when it comes to optics, but maybe also in reality because of the joint ‘peace declaration’ after the meeting,” said Sari Arho Havren, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British security research organization.

The joint declaration called for reducing nuclear risks and strengthening international stability but offered few concrete commitments.

Havren noted that the three countries challenged the legitimacy of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. According to the statement, the three leaders “recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

In the public portion of the meeting, Trump called the ICC “a rogue globalist organization.”

The statement further said that the US, China, and Russia plan “to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations,” effectively endorsing Moscow’s beleaguered oil sector.

Xi’s ‘Well-Choreographed’ Summit Pays Off For China

Compared to Putin, Xi Jinping had less to gain from the trilateral summit. China faces no comparable diplomatic or economic travails. Though tensions exist in ties with the United States, Xi has succeeded in defining the current trajectory of US-China relations with his “constructive strategic stability” bilateral relations framework.

Still, Xi had to prove that China could execute a high-stakes meeting on the sidelines of Asia’s top economic summit without overshadowing the main event.

The summit was “high-profile and well-choreographed. You can call it a success” for China, Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Washington-based Stimson Center, told RFE/RL.

She noted that “it is not easy to negotiate a trilateral joint statement that all sides can agree on. But the tradeoff is that the results don’t cover much of the details of the issues here.”

“I think Xi Jinping very much got what he wanted, showing he’s in the driver seat for global affairs,” says Havren.

The Chinese leader said the meeting was “positive, constructive and fruitful,” according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Notably, Xi accommodated Trump’s interest in discussing nuclear disarmament without committing to specific action. With an estimated 620 warheads compared to the more than 5,000 that the US and Russia each have, Beijing believes its participation in disarmament talks would be premature and potentially detrimental to national security.

In the joint statement, Xi, Trump and Putin “reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” which is boilerplate language the Chinese leader has used for years. Their pledge to “conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” meanwhile, is vague and noncommittal.

Trump Meets His Expectations

The US president set modest expectations ahead of the summit and met them, analysts say.

“President Trump wanted to be on record, with the world’s attention focused on him, that he is pursuing nuclear arms control with the two other major nuclear powers, and he achieved this,” Ross Darrell Feingold, a Taipei-based lawyer and political risk analyst, told RFE/RL.

Regarding the Iran war, which Trump said he wanted to discuss ahead of the summit, the three leaders’ joint statement did not name the conflict. Neither Putin nor Xi publicly mentioned the Iran war at APEC.

“China and Russia cannot, and will not, provide any help to Trump to end the conflict with Iran. Nor will they advocate for Iran to fight the US,” said Feingold. “The safe approach for China and Russia [which they continue to pursue] is to call for peace.”

Despite the lack of substantive diplomatic wins, Trump can still present the summit as a success, a former senior US Commerce Department official who worked on China issues told RFE/RL.

Granted anonymity to speak candidly, the person said that “Xi Jinping has succeeded in charming the heck out of President Trump. He even greeted Trump at the airport with a hug. That’s the kind of thing that Trump really cares about.”

Trump described Xi’s embrace as “a big win for us” and a sign of “great respect.”

Amicable relations with Trump are a welcome change for Xi after the turbulence the US-China relationship faced during the Biden and the first Trump presidencies. Facing less pressure from Washington has given Beijing more room to pursue strategic foreign policy objectives.

“Xi has to be pretty happy with the results, even if he knows this can’t last forever,” the official said.

Great-Power Diplomacy Has Its Limits

Ultimately, the trilateral summit may be remembered as much for what it did not achieve as the memorable optics, analysts say.

When Putin first mooted the summit last month, Ukraine and Europe expressed concern that the Russian leader would try to negotiate a peace settlement without their participation.

Yet that was never a realistic outcome given Beijing’s unwillingness to damage relations with Europe. “China still needs Europe [economically] and has been trying to portray itself as a neutral power,” said Havren. Refusing to put Ukraine on the agenda “was a strategic choice” for Beijing, she added.

It was not a coincidence that Ukraine launched drone and missile strikes on the Crimea Bridge — which collapsed a section of its road span — shortly before the APEC summit, said Wishnick.

“That sends a message that world leaders cannot end this conflict unless Ukraine and European leaders are involved,” she added.

Meanwhile, on November 18, Iran launched strikes on Gulf states. The drone and missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait were the first in roughly two months.

And North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has provided both arms and troops for Russia’s war in Ukraine, left APEC without meeting Trump. The US president had previously said that the two leaders might meet.

“The great powers have a lot of influence, but they can’t control the events on the ground,” said Wishnick. “The days of leaders sitting around a table and deciding the fate of the world are over. They’re going to have to engage more widely with other states for problems to be resolved.”

Matthew Fulco has reported on China for more than 11 years, from both Washington, DC and Taiwan.