By Can Kasapoğlu

Key Takeaways:

Ukrainian forces conducted multi-stage strikes on 16–17 November that destroyed a major roadway section and damaged railway infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge, obstructing the shipping channel and complicating Russian logistics to occupied Crimea.

The operation used a mixed package of domestically produced drones and missiles, including Palianytsia hybrids and Flamingo cruise missiles, as part of a broader six-month campaign to isolate the peninsula.

Despite the bridge success, Ukraine continues to face interceptor shortages and has proposed borrowing Patriot and IRIS-T missiles from allies, while also demonstrating new combined aerial-and-ground unmanned operations across the Dnipro.

1. In Milestone Strikes, Ukraine Seriously Damages the Crimean Bridge

Moscow’s extensive investments in defending the Crimean Bridge, a strategic road and rail structure linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, failed to prevent Ukraine’s most significant strike against the structure to date. Despite layered Russian defenses against threats from land, sea, and air, successive Ukrainian attacks on November 16–17 destroyed a substantial road section of the bridge, damaged railway infrastructure on the span, and reportedly obstructed the shipping channel linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The bridge marks one of the most important military supply routes to the occupied peninsula. Since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, the crossing has played a central role in transporting Russian troops, ammunition, military equipment, and fuel into occupied Crimea and onward to the southern Ukrainian front. Ukraine’s destructive strikes, therefore, pose significant challenges to Moscow’s logistics efforts and ability to sustain its military presence on the peninsula.

The strikes reportedly concluded a seven-stage Ukrainian campaign conducted over several weeks under the coordination of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine’s General Staff. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that the operation’s earlier stages targeted Russian air defense systems, radar installations, electronic warfare equipment, and other military assets that protect the bridge.

Ukraine employed a concept of operations involving a mixed strike package of drones and missiles with different warhead configurations, radar signatures, and aerodynamic characteristics. The campaign fielded an extensive assortment of domestically manufactured weapons, including 11 systems identified by Zelenskyy: the Dovbush, Vendetta, Da Vinci, Sichen, Mich-2000, Ruta, Palianytsia, An-197, FP-1, FP-5 Flamingo, and R-360 Neptune. According to the Ukrainian president, Palianytsia hybrid drones played a particularly important role in striking the roadway during the decisive phase of the operation, while Neptune missiles, Ruta drones, and FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles reportedly targeted the railway section of the span.

Denys Shtilierman, the co-owner and chief designer of Ukraine’s indigenous drone company, Fire Point, also confirmed that Flamingo missiles, originally powered by Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engines and equipped with heavy warheads, played a role in the attacks. Ukraine had previously employed the Flamingo baseline against Russian targets in occupied Crimea with some success.

Zelenskyy further claimed that the Flamingo’s data links remained operational until the final moments of its strikes on the Crimean Bridge. Although the precise effects of individual weapons involved in the operation cannot yet be independently established, the attack highlights the growing diversity of Ukraine’s indigenous long-range strike capabilities.

The bridge’s physical destruction unfolded in two stages. On November 16, Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged one of the principal arches on the span, prompting Russian authorities to impose traffic restrictions at the crossing. Moscow subsequently announced that road traffic on the bridge had partially resumed with alternating one-way traffic.

Another strike overnight on November 17 caused a major roadway span and its supporting steel arch to collapse into the Kerch Strait. Open-source intelligence assessments suggest that this strike caused approximately 880 feet of roadway to fall into the water. Separate reports put the length of the collapsed steel arch at 750 feet.

Ukraine’s SBU confirmed that the strike had destroyed a metal arch and the roadway beneath it. Wreckage created in the attack reportedly obstructs the navigable channel connecting the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and threatens maritime traffic through the strait, including Russian military vessels transiting the two bodies of water.

The damage from Ukraine’s attack is particularly significant in the context of Kyiv’s broader campaign to isolate occupied Crimea. Russian forces retain an alternative corridor to the peninsula through occupied Ukrainian territory, but that route is longer and increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian medium-range strike drones targeting military convoys and logistics shipments. Ukrainian attacks have also damaged several connections along this corridor, while earlier operations have degraded Russian ferry capacity, though the Kremlin can still use ferries as an alternate means of transportation.

Taken together, these efforts form part of a Ukrainian campaign, reportedly underway for approximately six months, to undermine Russia’s logistical connectivity with Crimea. Ukraine is seeking to complicate Moscow’s continued use of the peninsula as a staging area for ground offensives, as a naval operating base, and as a platform for military aviation.

The political symbolism of the strike is no less significant. Moscow built the Crimean Bridge as a physical expression of its claim to the peninsula. Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated that even one of Russia’s most heavily defended infrastructure projects remains vulnerable to attack.

2. Battlefield Assessment

Notwithstanding the success of Ukraine’s strikes against the Crimean Bridge, Kyiv’s persistent shortage of air-defense interceptors continued to constrain its ability to counter Russia’s missile and drone salvos.

Russian strikes deliberately targeted bridges over the Dnipro River. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a November 17 meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, proposed an arrangement to alleviate Kyiv’s immediate interceptor shortages. Under Zelenskyy’s proposed mechanism, Ukraine would receive Patriot and IRIS-T (infrared imaging system tail/thrust vector-controlled) interceptor missiles from existing allied inventories and would later compensate partner nations with newly manufactured missiles that Kyiv has already ordered. This proposal aims to circumvent lengthy production lead times and allow Ukraine to replenish its air defenses without requiring allied countries to drastically reduce their interceptor inventories.

In the robotic-warfare segment of the conflict, Ukrainian forces demonstrated another important innovation, combining aerial- and ground-based unmanned systems in a coordinated operation across the Dnipro River. On November 12, Ukraine’s 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment reported the first successful aerial deployment of an unmanned ground vehicle onto the river’s Russian-held eastern bank. The operation involved the regiment’s ground robotics platoon, supported by first-person-view (FPV) attack drones, aerial bombers, and reconnaissance aircraft.

According to military accounts, the operation involved a Perun aerial drone transporting a ground robot equipped with a 16-pound explosive payload across the river. The Ukrainian Navy reported that the vehicle landed successfully and retained communications and operational control. The robotic platform subsequently advanced toward a building reportedly occupied by Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators. Ukrainian forces also employed aerial reconnaissance alongside the vehicle’s onboard surveillance capabilities to identify additional Russian positions. FPV drones conducted supporting strikes during the operation.

The episode reflects Ukraine’s growing integration of aerial and ground robotics into a unified battlefield command. Kyiv is increasingly employing unmanned systems for reconnaissance, battlefield coordination, strike missions, logistics, and casualty evacuation efforts. In the Ukrainian way of warfighting, robotic aerial platforms are increasingly supporting unmanned ground vehicles in missions that have historically been dangerous for warfighters and manned platforms. These developments could potentially reshape force structures, operational endurance, and the distribution of battlefield risk—in this conflict and others.

The overall battlespace featured a medium-to-high-intensity operational tempo that on some days saw more than 270 tactical engagements. The Russian military continues to face concerns over mounting casualties, which rise nearly every week. It remains to be seen whether this trend will prompt another round of North Korean forward deployments in multiple brigades or divisions, or another partial mobilization inside the Russian Federation.

3. What to Look for in the Coming Weeks

On November 17, Moldovan authorities reported that seven Russian drones had violated Moldova’s airspace during large-scale Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine, with five drones reportedly crashing on Moldovan territory. One Shahed-type drone approached Moldova’s capital, Chișinău, prompting the temporary closure of the country’s airspace and disruptions to civilian aviation. Any further incursions that may occur in the coming weeks could prove notable, given Moldova’s limited air-defense capabilities, the potential for escalation involving the Russian military presence in the breakaway republic of Transnistria, and the security implications for neighboring Romania, a NATO member.

About the author: Can Kasapoğlu is a nonresident senior fellow at Hudson Institute. His work at Hudson focuses on political-military affairs in the Middle East, North Africa, and former Soviet regions. He specializes in open-source defense intelligence, geopolitical assessments, international weapons market trends, as well as emerging defense technologies and related concepts of operations.

Source: This article was published by the Hudson Institute