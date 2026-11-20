Key Takeaways:

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters denied reports of a secret ceasefire with Boko Haram and ISWAP, insisting operations continue, while a HumAngle investigation found the groups maintain large, self-sustaining structures that routinely train children as fighters.

The report estimates roughly 80,000 men and boys available for mobilization under the main JAS faction and more than 300,000 people across the Lake Chad Basin who acknowledge membership in either group, living among a civilian population of over one million.

Analysts argue that military pressure alone is insufficient and that lasting gains require equal investment in non-kinetic measures such as welfare services, community resilience, and harmonized regional deradicalization programs to weaken the groups’ recruitment pipelines.

Nigerian Defence Headquarters recently dismissed reports that claimed the military had entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire,” Director of Defence Information Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba said in a November 5 media briefing. “Considering the terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested, victims rescued and other successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting.”

Neither are the terrorists.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have created “a dedicated pipeline of next-generation insurgents, routinely prepared by training children of insurgent members in combat skills and administrative service,” according to a three-month investigation earlier this year by Abuja-based media nonprofit HumAngle. Both groups have substantial populations from which to draw fighters and have developed organizational structures that explain their resilience.

“They are structuring family households, armies, and economies that are integrated, bold, and sacrificial, able to adapt under extreme conditions of scarcity and survive setbacks such as the destruction of camps,” the October report stated.

Boko Haram began in 2002 as an extremist sect with a mosque and religious school in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. By 2009 it had become an armed insurgency. The group fractured in 2016 with ISWAP splintering away from the main Lake Chad Basin-based faction officially known as Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS).

As recently as October, sources told HumAngle that JAS is believed to have about 80,000 men and boys available for mobilization with roughly 30,000 in Bakura’s Lake Chad Basin network and about 50,000 across other cells, including the Mandara Mountains and surrounding areas.

“Not all 80,000 people are trained soldiers, have a firearm, or participate voluntarily,” the report stated.

HumAngle estimates that more than 300,000 people across the Lake Chad Basin acknowledge membership in Boko Haram or ISWAP. They are concentrated in Nigeria with smaller populations in Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

“The estimate includes fighters, wives, children, dependents, and others incorporated into insurgent communities,” the report said. “They live among a much larger civilian population of over one million people spread across the islands, shores, and hinterlands of Lake Chad.”

The paramount issue is the environment of broad support in which terrorist groups are embedded, according to a former ISWAP member who surrendered and took part in Borno State’s deradicalization program. He pointed to years of heavy investment in the military compared to scant resources for prevention, reintegration and community resilience.

“Unless there is equal investment in non-kinetic approaches, as we have seen over the years with military force, the 300,000 professed members will continue to expand,” he told HumAngle.

Saheed Babajide Owonikoko, a researcher with the Centre for Peace and Security Studies at Modibbo Adama University, said Boko Haram has learned how to build self-sustaining operations that always include a focus on recruitment.

“Boko Haram’s blend of jihad with criminal activities such as robbery and kidnapping not only sustains its operations but may also attract disaffected youth, given the region’s fragile socio-economic conditions, especially the high rate of poverty and unemployment,” he wrote in a 2025 article for the Conversation Africa website.

Getting Niger to return to the Lake Chad basin’s Multinational Joint Task Force would help, Owonikoko said, but improvement in security outcomes depends upon weakening Boko Haram’s and ISWAP’s well-organized recruiting structures.

“Enhanced welfare services from the countries to their citizens can reduce incentives to join Boko Haram and other insurgent groups,” he wrote. “Strengthening defection programmes is crucial to prevent former terrorists from going back to groups like Boko Haram. I recommend harmonising regional deradicalisation efforts to enhance their effectiveness.”