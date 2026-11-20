Key Takeaways:

Armenian National Congress Deputy Chairman Levon Zurabyan rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s offer of a constitutional referendum in which the premier would resign if voters rejected the new constitution and forgo another term if it passed.

Zurabyan set four conditions: Pashinyan’s immediate resignation and election of a new premier by parliamentary agreement, a mutually trusted Central Electoral Commission, release of those he calls political prisoners, and limiting the referendum solely to removing the reference to the Declaration of Independence.

He argued that broader constitutional changes would tie the process to meeting Azerbaijani demands and that Pashinyan’s past record of broken promises and alleged electoral misconduct makes any such pledge untrustworthy.

Armenian National Congress (ANC) Deputy Chairman Levon Zurabyan has proposed four conditions for holding a constitutional referendum in response to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s offer to the opposition.

In a Facebook post, Zurabyan rejected the credibility of Pashinyan’s proposal, arguing that promises made by the prime minister could not be trusted.

“Conversations with political swindlers must be short and to the point,” he wrote.

Pashinyan had proposed holding a referendum on a new Constitution, pledging to resign if voters rejected it and not to seek the premiership in the next election if it were approved.

Zurabyan said the proposal might appear constructive if it were not for the prime minister’s political record.

He accused Pashinyan of breaking promises of peace made in 2018 and 2021, rejecting what Zurabyan described as a favorable settlement proposal in 2019, misleading the public during the 2020 war, and securing power through alleged electoral fraud and repression during the 2026 parliamentary elections.

These allegations were presented by Zurabyan and were not independently substantiated in his statement.

According to the opposition politician, Pashinyan is attempting to create the impression that he is prepared to sacrifice his own political power to achieve peace, while retaining the ability to manipulate the referendum.

Zurabyan outlined four conditions for proceeding with the vote:

Pashinyan’s resignation, followed by the election of a new prime minister through an agreement among parliamentary factions. Election of a new Central Electoral Commission (CEC) whose members command mutual trust and can ensure a fair referendum. Release of all political prisoners, as described by Zurabyan, to guarantee democratic conditions for the vote. Limiting the referendum to one question: whether the reference to the Declaration of Independence should be removed from the Constitution.

Zurabyan argued that including other constitutional issues would make the broader reform process dependent on what he described as Pashinyan’s effort to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s demands.

He concluded that negotiations with those he called “political swindlers” should be brief and direct.

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed a referendum on a new Constitution, saying he would resign if voters rejected it and would not seek another term as prime minister in the next election if it were adopted.