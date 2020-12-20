Sri Lanka To Partner With Thailand In Diversified Areas For Economic Cooperation

By Eurasia Review

Ambassador of Thailand in Sri Lanka Chulamanee Chartsuwan paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and discussed ways to fast track areas of cooperation in diversified sectors.

The two dignitaries held focused discussions on ways to strengthen and fast track the bilateral relationship. Both commended the ongoing discussions on the Thailand Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement and noted on the progress made by both sides.

The 1st Round Negotiations of ‘Sri Lanka-Thailand Free Trade Agreement’ was held in 2018 during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Thailand to Sri Lanka. The second meeting of the ‘Sri Lanka-Thailand Trade Negotiating Committee’ was held in 2019. Both parties endorsed that they are hopeful the negotiation process will be completed soon to reap the benefits for enhanced economic cooperation.

Ambassador Chartsuwan said that there is much scope for further expansion of Sri Lanka’s exports to Thailand through the implementation of the Strategic Economic Partnership (SEP) which was signed during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Thailand. The SEP outlines cooperation under 10 sectors such as infrastructure, agro industry, fisheries, gems and jewellery, tourism, SMEs, financial cooperation, packaging industries, IT sector development and other sectors of mutual economic interest.

Sri Lanka and Thailand have sustained a timeless, mutually enriching relationship over centuries. People of both countries are bound by the Theravada Buddhist links, and both countries have continued to flourish and diversify into multifaceted areas of cooperation since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1955.