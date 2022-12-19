Communism Capitalizes On Extremism – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

In order for organized communism to exert its will on the people that it governs, it must be able to justify its mass curtailment of individual human rights, civil liberties and police state power over the most minute areas of each of its citizens daily lives.

The abusive use of “terrorism” to justify this expansive state police power is the most important aspect of this justification, and so the communist state takes great exertion to either fight, or even to create, “extremist” elements within its society.

Critical to this is the mass categorization of its people, and to bolster, create or even encourage various extremist sectors within those categories.

This is also known as “salami tactics,” as previously described by the author.

In the United States, extremist groups are used to crush or quell legitimate aspirations of the citizenry for their inalienable civil rights as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The super wealthy oligarchs, otherwise known as plutocrats, enjoy their stranglehold on the American domestic and foreign economy, policy, and culture, and generally view the struggle for equality or fight for civil rights by its crushed and oppressed masses as threats to that stranglehold.

This is why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) and the Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”), for example, fight to crush these aspirations by their governed people on behalf of the oligarchs and plutocrats, using “extremism” and “terrorism” as their excuse.

And this is another reason why, time and time again, both the FBI and the CIA have been caught red-handed in either instigating, creating, fomenting, and willingly participating in elaborate extremist and terrorist arrests, indictments, charges, convictions, and recommendations to the executive and legislature to pass sweeping, unconstitutional, and oppressive federal and state laws designed to gut the U.S. Constitution and the ability of the people to obtain redress for their civil rights deprivations under the color of law and authority, as described in 42 USC § 1983.

In fact, entire cottage industries have been set up within the various U.S. Attorneys Offices as administered under the U.S. Department of Justice using established oppressive and draconian case law to instantly quash and crush any attempt for potential civil rights litigants to obtain redress in the courts.

Some of these cases include Younger v Harris, Bevins, DeShaney vs. Winnebago, and Town of Castle Rock vs. Gonzales for example, whereby over and over the federal courts dismiss and sometimes even sanction or place into jail those courageous few who gather the courage and ability to sue their oppressors in the courts.

Couples with Anti-SLAPP legislation, the climb uphill towards civil rights vindication becomes even more dangerous as any lawyer who attempts to fight for their client’s civil rights faces contempt, suspension, disbarment, or even jail time depending upon the whim of the presiding judge or magistrate hearing the case, these judges and magistrates 99% of the time having been placed there in the first place by the wealthy oppressive oligarchs and plutocrats, in the first place (see lobbying power, or legalized bribery).

This vicious circle unfortunately is the rule in American jurisprudence, and is becoming worse, year after year, decade after decade, as the wealthy become wealthier, the middle class erodes more and more to be replaced by a growing underclass and poverty stricken society, and the antitrust divisions of both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission continue to ignore their responsibilities and allow companies and the oligarchs running them to continue to merge, consolidate, and buy one another out so that they become too difficult for the executive and legislative and judicial branches to control, reel in, regulate, pare down, or punish for various criminal and civil offenses against the American (and global) people.

This is particularly troublesome as currently, renegade loudmouth senators and congressmen such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have made a career out of yelling about “bringing down the billionaires” and “helping the common man” can (and will) do nothing to fulfil their campaign promises and rhetoric, even now, while they are currently in power during the present Biden Administration.

The phrase, “goodbye to the old boss, say hello to the new boss” has no better meaning than the current state of affairs wherein very little has changed in terms of domestic or foreign policy from either this current administration, and prior administrations, whether “republican” or “democrat,” “liberal” or “conservative.”

And just like in the former Soviet Union, this speeding, out of control freight train, will only be stopped when the country eventually ruptures and explodes, by the now swollen oligarch ticks who have gorged on the peoples’ metaphorical blood and wealth more and more, unimpeded and uninhibited by the US Government, year after year.

To use another analogy, the country will continue to progress down this path until the oligarch viruses, which have infected their host cell America, break open and kill their host when they can no longer suck any more of their wealth and rights and prosperity away from the People.