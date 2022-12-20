Iran Enters 95th Day Of Protests With Nationwide Strikes – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Iran’s nationwide uprising is marking its 95th day on Monday with the launch of a new three-day initiative of major strikes and protests spanning across the country. From Tehran to Kerman, and many cities of the country’s Kurdish regions in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan provinces there are reports of merchants and store-owners on strike in solidarity with the nationwide uprising and condemning the regime’s excessive crackdown measures.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 596 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

Activists in the cities of Tehran, Kerman, Kamyaran, Saqqez, Sanandaj, Eyvan, Ravansar, Javanrud, Bukan, Kuzaran, Shanin Shahr, and others are reporting continued strikes by merchants and storeowners across these cities.

Reports indicate the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has been flying helicopters over the cities of Salas Babajani, Sardasht, Piranshahr, and Oshnavieh for two days now.

Workers of the oil terminal in Qeshm Islamd and workers and personnel of the Parand Industrial City Transformers Company have also joined this new campaign. Residents of Tehran’s Rasul Akram Hospital and students at the Iran University of Medical Sciences, along with Economics School of Isfahan University have gone on strike and are boycotting their classes in response to the regime’s escalating crackdown measures.

In Javanrud, a large group gathered for the funeral of Mohammad Haji Rasoulpour, a protester murdered by the regime’s security forces. The funeral turned into a protest rally and the attendees vowed to continue Mohammad’s path by chanting, “Martyrs don’t die!”

In Mahabad, the people held a ceremony on the 40th day of the murder Faeq Mam-Ghaderi’s by security forces. Protesters chanted anti-regime slogans in honor of the martyr.

People held nightly protests rallies in several cities on Monday. In Tehran, a group of people gathered in Jamalzadeh district and chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” and “We don’t want a child-killing regime!” The protesters also called for the release of political prisoners and expressed their resolve to continue their uprising by chanting, “For each person killed another one thousand will rise!” Another demonstration took place in Enghelab metro station, where protesters chanted, “Death to Khamenei!” Protests were also reported in Tohid metro station and Punak district, where protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted anti-regime slogans.

In Karaj, west of Tehran, people gathered in Gohardasht district and chanted, “Death to the dictator!” In Golshahr, protesters held a large rally and chanted anti-regime slogans. They also commemorated Majid Reza Rahnavard, a protester executed by the regime earlier this month.

A mass protest was held in Rasht. People filled the streets and chanted slogans against the regime and in expression of their resolve to continue their revolution. “We swear on the blood of our compatriots, we are standing to the end!” the protesters chanted.

On Sunday, firefighters in Tabriz went on strike and held protest rallies in response to the regime’s lack of response to their demands regarding their wages, mismanagement by government authorities, and other grievances.

In Shiraz, the students of Shiraz Medical Sciences University held a protest rally and demanded the release of jailed students.

Following the protests in Karaj Central Prison on Saturday, the situation remains extremely tense and security presence is heavy at the notorious facility. According to reports at least one prisoner has been killed by security forces and dozens have been injured. All calls and meetings with prisoners have been cancelled.

The prisoners of Qaem Shahr Prison in northern Iran also protested the transfer of one inmate for his execution. The atmosphere is reported as extremely volatile and prison guards, joined by anti-riot units, attacked the protesting inmates. Some reports indicate authorities using live ammunition against the inmates.

Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi called on the international community to take action and save the lives of inmates who are in danger as authorities escalate their number of executions and crackdown measures.

“Inmates in the Central Prison of Karaj protested the executions of prisoners with chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’ They echoed the voices all Iranians who want to see an end to the reign of executions, torture and terror. The international community must act urgently to stop executions in Iran,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published