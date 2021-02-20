Iran Plans To Launch Shipping Lines To South Africa, Latin America

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran plans to launch direct shipping lines to South Africa and Latin American countries in upcoming future, an official said Saturday.

Head of the Commission for Trade Development and Non-Oil Export Development of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Babak Afghahi announced plans for the launch of direct shipping lines to South Africa, and Latin American countries in and aim to help develop trade with the countries.

The Iranian official added that establishment of the shipping lines from the southern ports of Iran were on the agenda for destinations at the ports of South Africa and leaving for Latin American states, Brazil, in particular.

“The plan for launching the shipping lines will be worked out with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL),” Afghahi said, according to IRNA.

He also gave an upbeat report about growth of Iranian trade with South Africa and the Latin American states.