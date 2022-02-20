By Miral Sabry Al Ashry

Libya has entered a new third round of two governments contesting with Misratan Fathi Bashagha as its choice to become the country’s new prime minister. Bashagha is a well-known figure with international actors he is involved in the country. Bashagha was elected from Misrata to the new Libyan HoR in June 2014, the last time national elections were held. Bashagha boycotted the HoR when its new speaker, Aguila Saleh Issa, moved it from Tripoli to Tobruk in the east, Saleh’s base.

In the level of international stand during 2014 and 2015, Bashagha actively participated in the U.N.-sponsored peace process that led to the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) establishing the Tripoli-based GNA, with the result that Libya had its first round of two competing governments — the western one in Tripoli representing the outgoing General National Congress (GNC) and the eastern one supported by Saleh and a rump HoR in the city of Baida.

In addition, he agreed in Skhirat on Dec. 17, 2015, which was supposed to end the period of dueling (and dual) governments. He became its interior minister, with the support of Turkey, allied with Turkey and defeated Khalifa Haftar in 2019 and 2020 and took support from the European Union. Moreover, he played his political game following the military attack of Haftar and the end of the civil war supported from abroad, at that time Bashagha disagreed with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and left the Government of National Accord. He established a second period of competing and parallel institutions in the eastern coastal region of Libya.

Bashagha cut a deal with Saleh in March 2021, to become prime minister after the elections scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021, to be president, in a successor transitional government brokered by the U.N. and its then-acting special envoy, Stephanie Williams, the Government of National Unity (GNU), which was to have held power only until the conclusion of national.

With an unpopular GNA gas and al-Sarraj running out of the country, the resulted in Libya’s east-facing a cash crunch as a result of the weak economy and Maltese seizure of inbound Russian fake dinars and the insolvency of many of the region’s banks, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, who achieved a victory to become the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity through bribes laid, the United Nations conducted an investigation and made a decision to keep its results secret. Meanwhile, Bashagha provided enough votes from Tripoli in the west, and Saleh provided enough votes from Cyrenaica in the east among the 75 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum selected by the United Nations to vote on the heads of the new national unity government.

Dabaiba emerged as the first Libyan leader in seven years without a rival government in the east and freed from any direct threat of civil strife, in order to emerge as the main candidate after any first round.

But Saleh, who skillfully used his position as a speaker to ensure the failure of any Libyan operation or institution he did not control, In August 2021, Saleh planned to withdraw confidence from the House of Representatives in the Dabaiba government, and a month later, the House of Representatives held another vote of no-confidence and declared that the Dabaiba government was authorized to act only as an official Temporary waiting for the elections and not to stay. And then Saleh announced his candidacy for the position of President of Libya in the December pending elections, which no one knows when.

Bashagha’s re-emergence as the House of Representatives’ choice of prime minister, but Saleh’s all-time pursuit of a prime minister relied on his electoral bases in the east, nonetheless had its own foundation. Support in the West, including the main militias.On the day Bashagha was chosen as Prime Minister, Dabaiba survived an assassination attempt (Bashagha himself had survived such an attempt last year) and immediately afterwards announced his intention to continue as prime minister, and his support for the holding of Libyan elections and that Libya would now have one government that would be. Reaching political settlements peacefully, or through force, and at the same time the ability of Dabaiba to use the wealth of Libya to secure the support of the group of masses behind him. Using Libya’s oil wealth to buy people as a way to stay in power was one of Gaddafi’s most important skills and the skills of every president who wanted to rule.