GameStop Standing Up To Government Demands To Close Stores – OpEd

One of the most basic and important freedoms is the freedom to engage in commerce. That freedom is under attack from state and local governments demanding that some businesses, often termed “nonessential,” limit or suspend their operations because of the coronavirus.

A Thursday report by Patrick Klepek at Vice discusses a leaked memorandum that indicates national video games retailer GameStop is attempting to stand up against the thuggery.

The memorandum from GameStop management to store employees across America, as described by Klepek, provides the following guidance to employees:

GameStop has informed employees that if local authorities attempt to shut down their store in states with orders to close establishments deemed “non-essential,” they are to inform law enforcement that the company believes they should be “classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.” The instructions came with a flyer to hand over to law enforcement, and includes the phone number for GameStop’s corporate office.

Good for GameStop.

Read Klepek’s complete article here.

