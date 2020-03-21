Iranian New Year’s Table Celebrates Nature’s Rebirth That May Herald The Mullah’s End – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

Nowruz marks the first day of the Iranian calendar and the new year. People participate in the Nowruz celebrations and traditional Iranian Spring Festival. Spring started in the Northern Hemisphere at 4:49 on Friday, March 20, 2020.

The beginning of this spring and the new year is a pain since last year, for the Iranian people, have suffered amid the spread of the disastrous coronavirus in 198 cities, with 7,000 dead (according to the main opposition, the NCRI), the crackdown of their protests in November with 1,500 killed, the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 dead, economic hardships and poverty, and corruption and incompetence of the authorities in response to floods and natural disasters. But Iranian citizens are celebrating the new year even with a small seven-seater table. They hope this year will be the last year of mullahs.

The traditional table for Nowruz includes flowers, a crystal bowl with swimming goldfish, a mirror, candles, painted eggs, the Quran, and seven food items beginning with the letter “S” in the Persian alphabet.

Sabzeh (wheat sprout) represents growth and a symbol of rebirth.

Samano halva (a pudding made of wheat flour and sprouts juice) is a symbol of happiness.

Senjed (jujube fruit) is a symbol of love.

Seer (garlic) is a symbol of health.

Seeb (apple) is a symbol of goodness.

Somagh (sumac) is a symbol of sunrise.

Serkeh (vinegar) is a symbol of tolerance.

Last year, Iranians on the social scene, on every street corner, perceived a turning point and a horizon within reach. The spring of freedom is inevitable, and Nowruz brings a promising new perspective. Events in Iran over the past few months are a sign of significant developments and change in the coming year. People registered and proved their detestation of and disgust with their rulers during the parliamentary elections. They have seen that for the Iranian rulers, the election was more important than the coronavirus outbreak. They saw how easily the regime could down the Ukrainian passenger plane, and the regime’s snipers shoot at protesters from rooftops.

General Gholamreza Jalali, the head of the regime’s passive defense organization, expressing grave concern about the danger of a popular uprising in Iran said that beyond external threats, there are internal threats, such as riots, revolutions, coups, and famines, that destroy the security and stability of regimes and decomposes them. “In addition to the coronavirus crisis, previous events, including the November protests in Iran could further the insurgency process,” the analysis added.

Now, following the decision of Khamenei, who appointed Pasdar Baqeri, to establish the health and treatment base, the Revolutionary Guards have established martial law in fear of the uprising of the Iranian people. Meanwhile, reports indicate that in addition to hoarding medical and health supplies, the IRGC amassed the supplies sent to Iran by the WHO and other countries in warehouses and special hospitals in Iran for the IRGC and sent more to Syria and Iraq to assist IRGC proxy forces. In addition, some of the supplies are being sold on the black market.

Therefore, Nowruz, the beginning of spring and nature’s transition marks the beginning of social changes in Iran, inevitable, and the hardship and suffering of the Iranian people is a price that must be paid for a Nowruz (spring) of freedom. No matter the cost, it is worth it, because it has an impact on the whole region and world.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.