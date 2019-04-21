Iran’s Zarif, Pakistani Counterpart Discuss Counter-Terrorism

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, held talks on a host of issues, including the latest efforts to combat terrorism in the Middle East region.

During a telephone conversation on Saturday, Zarif once again condemned a recent terrorist attack against Pakistani security forces in a remote area of the southwestern province of Balochistan and expressed his condolences to the people and government of the country.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views about the most important issues surrounding bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad and the two countries’ cooperation to combat terrorism.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Zarif had condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan which occurred ahead of the first and historic visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran.

“Terrorists, extremists & their sponsors are terrified by close relations between Muslim states,” Zarif said.

Heavily-armed assailants on Thursday shot dead at least 14 Pakistani Navy personnel after pulling them from several passenger buses on the Makran coastal highway between Karachi and the Gwadar port in Balochistan.