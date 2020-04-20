ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 World News 

Iran Says Ready For Unconditional Talks With Persian Gulf States

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed Tehran’s readiness to hold negotiations with regional and the Persian Gulf countries without any preconditions.

In remarks at a press conference on Monday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi hailed the improvement of regional cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf littoral states after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Apart from the threats that the novel coronavirus poses to the entire world, it has resulted in a series of favorable events and opened up opportunities as well, he said, adding that the outbreak has brought the stances and priorities of the countries closer together to some extent.

“We are witnessing streaks of shifting priorities and orientations in our region,” Mousavi stated.

“We have expressed readiness for dialogue with our friends in the region without preconditions,” the spokesman said, stressing that Iran is prepared for talks and interaction with the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Mousavi also stated that Iran has already proposed a regional peace initiative, known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and is still waiting to see readiness on part of the Persian Gulf countries for cooperation.



Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

