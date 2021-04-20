ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister In Iran For High-Profile Talks

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for a three-day visit that includes meetings with senior officials about bilateral and regional issues.

The top Pakistani diplomat is going to make a pilgrimage to the shrine of the eighth Shiite imam, Imam Reza (AS), in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad.

Qureshi is also scheduled to hold meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Ranking delegations led by the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan are going to discuss the latest developments in the bilateral relations, ways to promote cooperation, regional security conditions, and the process of peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi and Zarif are also scheduled to weigh plans for the enhancement of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

