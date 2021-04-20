UK Ministers Vow To Block European Football Super League

By EurActiv

By Benjamin Fox

(EurActiv) — UK ministers have promised to do “whatever it takes” to block the planned breakaway 12-club European Super League, which includes six English football teams.

“We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told MPs on Monday. “We are examining every option from governance reform to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place,” he added.

Meanwhile, a survey by YouGov has found that 68% of football fans are strongly opposed to the creation of the super league, while only 14% support it.

The government has also brought forward plans for a supporters-led review of football governance and finances that will also look at how to repair the economic damage done to clubs by the COVID-19 pandemic.