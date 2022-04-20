ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 21, 2022

Man wearing mask prepares to ride in Spain's public transportation system. Photo Credit: Spanish government

Spain: Masks No Longer Necessary Inside Churches

CNA 0 Comments

By

Given the improvement in the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, a Royal Decree published Wednesday states that the use of masks indoors is no longer mandatory, but keeps in place the requirement for hospitals and public transportation. 

The Archdiocese of Madrid issued a statement April 20 announcing the decree going into effect and called for the faithful to be prudent and for those at greater risk to the virus to take precautions.

The archdiocese pointed out that the Royal Decree recommends that “people with greater vulnerability” continue to wear a mask in “any situation in which there is prolonged contact with people at a distance of less than 1.5 meters,” or about five feet.

The decree also calls for  “responsible use” of masks in “closed spaces for public use in which people pass through or stay for a long time.”

Previously, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Madrid, Father Avelino Revilla, announced that “due to the favorable development of the health situation,” beginning  March 11, liturgical celebrations “will be carried out only in accordance with what is contained in the liturgical books.”

CNA

The Catholic News Agency (CNA) has been, since 2004, one of the fastest growing Catholic news providers to the English speaking world. The Catholic News Agency takes much of its mission from its sister agency, ACI Prensa, which was founded in Lima, Peru, in 1980 by Fr. Adalbert Marie Mohm (†1986).

