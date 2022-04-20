Spain: Masks No Longer Necessary Inside Churches

By CNA

Given the improvement in the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, a Royal Decree published Wednesday states that the use of masks indoors is no longer mandatory, but keeps in place the requirement for hospitals and public transportation.

The Archdiocese of Madrid issued a statement April 20 announcing the decree going into effect and called for the faithful to be prudent and for those at greater risk to the virus to take precautions.

The archdiocese pointed out that the Royal Decree recommends that “people with greater vulnerability” continue to wear a mask in “any situation in which there is prolonged contact with people at a distance of less than 1.5 meters,” or about five feet.

The decree also calls for “responsible use” of masks in “closed spaces for public use in which people pass through or stay for a long time.”

Previously, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Madrid, Father Avelino Revilla, announced that “due to the favorable development of the health situation,” beginning March 11, liturgical celebrations “will be carried out only in accordance with what is contained in the liturgical books.”