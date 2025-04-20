Branding The Polisario Front As ‘Terrorist’ Is A Cynical Smear – OpEd

By Kamal Fadel

The Sahrawi people have endured decades of occupation and repression. It is time to reject disinformation and defend their right to self-determination.

In a world awash with disinformation, few liberation movements have been as deliberately misrepresented as the Polisario Front. For years, the Moroccan regime and its allies have worked to falsely brand the Polisario—a legitimate national liberation movement—as a terrorist organisation. These claims are not only baseless; they are part of a calculated effort to divert attention from the real injustice: Morocco’s ongoing illegal occupation of Western Sahara.

On 11 April, US Congressman Joe Wilson, who is close to the Moroccan lobby, announced that he would introduce legislation to designate the Polisario Front as a foreign terrorist organisation. This move is a cynical attempt to bolster Morocco’s narrative and discredit the legitimate struggle of the Sahrawi people.

Let’s be clear. The Polisario Front is not, and has never been, a terrorist group. Established on 10 May 1973, its mission has always been to end colonial domination in Western Sahara. What began as a movement against Spanish colonisation has since become the internationally recognised representative of the Sahrawi people. This status is affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly (Resolution 34/79) and the African Union, where the Sahrawi Republic (SADR) holds full membership.

These are not the hallmarks of an extremist organisation. They are the credentials of a national liberation movement rooted in international law and committed to the right of self-determination.

Over the last five decades, the Polisario has maintained a consistent track record: no terrorist activity, no affiliations with extremist groups, no participation in foreign conflicts. These are verifiable facts. Yet Morocco continues to circulate disinformation, hoping that repetition alone will lend falsehoods the appearance of truth.

What Morocco seeks to obscure is its own role as an occupying force that has systematically denied the Sahrawi people their basic rights. It is the people of Western Sahara—not the Moroccan state—who are being terrorised. Human rights organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented serious and ongoing abuses in the occupied territory: arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances, and the brutal suppression of peaceful dissent.

Meanwhile, Morocco continues to block the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) from monitoring human rights—making it the only UN peacekeeping mission in the world without such a mandate. Why? Because it has much to hide. Its refusal to organise the long-promised referendum is telling: Morocco fears the outcome of a free and fair vote. It fears the verdict of the Sahrawi people.

In 1975, the International Court of Justice issued a clear advisory opinion: there were no sovereign ties between Morocco and Western Sahara. The Sahrawi people have a right to self-determination. Yet, nearly fifty years later, Morocco maintains its occupation with impunity, aided by silence and complicity on the international stage.

Labelling the Polisario as “terrorists” is part of Morocco’s broader strategy: discredit the Sahrawi cause, deflect scrutiny, and confuse the global narrative. But propaganda cannot rewrite international law. Nor can it erase history.

If the Moroccan regime truly believed its own claims, it would welcome the Polisario’s repeated proposal for a joint, independent investigation—under UN or African Union supervision—into all allegations of terrorism or smuggling. Instead, Morocco dodges accountability, knowing full well that the evidence would dismantle its narrative.

In stark contrast, the Polisario has demonstrated a strong commitment to international norms. It has ratified the Geneva Conventions, Additional Protocol I, and the African Union’s Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism. These are not token gestures. They reflect a serious commitment to legal and ethical standards of resistance.

The Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army, the Polisario’s military wing, operates in line with international humanitarian law. Its role is not one of aggression but of defence—protecting a population under occupation, not waging war on civilians.

This is not about romanticising armed struggle. It’s about recognising the legitimacy of a people’s resistance to foreign occupation. The Sahrawi people are not demanding special treatment—they are asking for what international law guarantees: the right to determine their own future through a free and fair referendum.

The international community must not allow the word “terrorism” to be weaponised against indigenous and anti-colonial movements. A liberation movement recognised by the United Nations cannot simply be rebranded as a terrorist organisation to suit geopolitical convenience.

Governments, international institutions, and civil society organisations must take a stand. Reject Morocco’s baseless terrorism allegations. Reaffirm the Sahrawi people’s inalienable right to self-determination. Demand transparency and accountability. And resist all efforts to conflate legitimate resistance with extremism.

Peace in the Maghreb cannot be built on lies. It must be grounded in truth and justice. And justice begins with allowing the Sahrawi people to freely choose their own destiny.

History is watching. The question is whether we will act in defence of justice—or stay silent in the face of a campaign built on repression and deceit.