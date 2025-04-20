Iran’s FM Araqchi Says Progress Made Amid Positive Atmosphere At Rome Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the relatively positive atmosphere at the indirect negotiations with the US, held in Italy, has resulted in progress on the principles of a possible agreement.

“Relatively positive atmosphere in Rome has enabled progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a post on his X account on Saturday night.

“We made clear how many in Iran believe that the JCPOA is no longer good enough for us. To them, what is left from that deal are ‘lessons learned’. Personally, I tend to agree,” he added, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action from which the US withdrew in 2018.

“The initiation of expert level track will begin in coming days with a view to hammer out details. After that, we will be in a better position to judge,” Araqchi said.

“For now, optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution,” he stated.

A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman and held in the Italian capital, came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Delegations from the two sides, led by Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, held the talks at the Omani ambassador’s residence in Rome.

Unveiling plans for the start of expert meetings, Araqchi said “technical negotiations at the level of experts” will begin in Oman on April 23.

He said the experts will take the time to go into details and design a framework for a deal.

The foreign minister noted that the top negotiators will meet afterwards on April 26 to evaluate the results of the expert meetings and see how close they will be to an agreement.