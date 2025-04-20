Massacres Of Political Prisoners In Iran: The Bloody Legacy Of The Shah And SAVAK – OpEd

By Fara Mahmoudi

On the morning of April 19, 1975, nine prominent political prisoners were suddenly removed from their cells in Evin Prison and taken to the hills behind the facility. Within hours, their bullet-riddled bodies lay lifeless on the ground.

These prisoners were already serving final sentences. But for the Shah’s regime, they had become “too dangerous.” Among them were:

Bijan Jazani, leading theorist of the Fedayeen-e Khalq,Hassan Zia-Zarifi, radical leftist intellectual,Kazem Zoulanvar and Mostafa Javan-Khoshdel, senior members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) were symbols of moral integrity, resilience, and defiance in the face of SAVAK’s relentless torture.

The Shah’s regime claimed these prisoners were killed while attempting to escape. But evidence, testimonies from other inmates, and post-revolution confessions revealed this as a premeditated political execution.

In the post-revolution trials, Bahman Naderipour (known as “Tehrani”), a notorious SAVAK torturer, confessed:

“After the prisoners were taken out of the vehicle, blindfolded and handcuffed, we made them sit on the ground. Colonel Vaziri or Attarpour fired first. I was the fourth or fifth to shoot. Everyone was ordered to fire. At the end, Jalil finished off those still alive. The order was clear: eliminate them.”

This official testimony utterly discredited the regime’s fabricated story of a “failed escape.”

SAVAK: Backbone of the Monarchy’s Systematic Violence

Established in 1957 with assistance from the CIA and Mossad, SAVAK rapidly became the primary tool of repression under the Shah. Through a sprawling network of informants, infiltrators, and brutal interrogators, SAVAK penetrated homes, universities, offices—even families.

Common torture methods included:

Brutal beatings and whipping the most excruciating forms of torture that political prisoners recalled by political prisoners, leaves lasting, agonizing scars on their bodies, particularly on the soles of their feet, where the pain lingers long after the torment ends.

Electric shocks to sensitive areas

Prolonged sleep deprivation

Hanging from ceilings

Sexual violence, threats against family members, and constant humiliation

In prisons such as Evin, Qezel Qaleh, and the Joint Committee to Combat Subversion, such practices were routine.

At the top of this apparatus stood Parviz Sabeti, head of SAVAK’s third department. Unlike most security officials, Sabeti had a public profile and presented himself as a guardian of “order”—while directly issuing orders for illegal detentions, torture, and executions.

The execution of the nine prisoners in April 1975 was carried out with his explicit approval.

The Monarchy’s Propaganda Machine

Immediately after the massacre, the Shah’s regime launched a media campaign to portray the event as an unfortunate outcome of a prison transfer. However, this false narrative was soon dismantled through testimonies of released prisoners, exiled dissidents, and later, SAVAK agents’ own confessions.

The 1975 massacre coincided with the Shah’s project to consolidate absolute political control. The formation of the Rastakhiz Party in March 1975 marked the formal end of political plurality. The Shah openly declared that anyone who refused to join the party must either leave the country or be considered an enemy.

This declaration was seen as a green light for SAVAK to physically eliminate defiant political prisoners.

Thirteen years later, in summer 1988, the current regime would commit a far greater atrocity. Following a fatwa by Khomeini, thousands of political prisoners—mostly affiliated with the MEK—were executed in complete secrecy, without trial or legal process.

Estimates suggest over 30,000 people were killed in a matter of weeks. Victims included not only MEK supporters but also members of leftist and nationalist groups. Many were buried in unmarked mass graves such as Khavaran Cemetery, their families never notified.

In July 2024, Javaid Rehman, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, released a groundbreaking report declaring the 1988 massacre to be a crime against humanity and an act of genocide:

“This massacre constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international law. Its perpetrators must face international prosecution.”

One Bloody Legacy: From SAVAK to the IRGC

The common thread between the monarchy and the Mollah’s regime is the systematic use of violence against dissident. Whether in the name of “National security” or “Islam,” both regimes relied on torture, censorship, executions, and intimidation to crush resistance.

During the nationwide uprising in 2022 (1401), Parviz Sabeti reemerged from the U.S. on Persian-language media, attempting to whitewash his role and that of SAVAK. His appearance on a disreputable TV channel drew widespread condemnation from human rights activists and survivors of SAVAK’s torture chambers.

Three of his victims have filed official complaints against him—supported by many other political prisoners from the 1970s.

From 1975 to 1988: Not Isolated Events, but a Strategy of Systematic Political Cleansing

The massacres of 1975 and 1988 were not exceptions, but part of an enduring policy of political extermination in modern Iran. While some like Naderipour confessed, many of the key perpetrators remain free—unpunished, unrepentant, and unaccountable.

Until these crimes are addressed in independent and international courts, the wounds of history will remain open.

The pursuit of truth and justice is not just about the past—it is the foundation of a future free, humane, and democratic Iran.