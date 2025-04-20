Pakistan’s Selective Concerns On Arming Terrorists – OpEd

By Nilesh Kunwar

While speaking at the UN’s fourth review conference of the Programme of Action [PoA] on Small Arms and Light Weapons [SALW] last year, the then Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations [UN] Munir Akram conveyed Islamabad’s “grave concern over the acquisition and use of modern and sophisticated small arms by terrorist groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP].” He also called for a “concerted campaign” to recover these weapons from anti-Pakistan terrorist groups.

Stating that Terrorist groups acquire such weapons from illicit arms markets, or receive them from entities that want to destabilise a particular region or country,” he said that “illicit proliferation, excessive accumulation and misuse of small arms and light weapons” was exacerbating conflicts, fuelling terrorism, threatening peace and security, and undermining sustainable development globally. What Akram said made sense and Pakistan’s concerns should have received a better response from the international community.

The Pakistani ambassador attempted to take the high moral ground by claiming that “We have strengthened our legislative frameworks, enhanced transfer controls and implemented robust measures to prevent the diversion of SALW to unauthorised users.” However, with Rawalpindi’s more than three-and-a-half decade old programme of arming terrorist groups fighting in J&K with sophisticated weapons still going strong, Akram’s demand for more strenuous efforts and resources to “resolve and end conflicts in various regions and sub-regions, end terrorist activities, and eliminate organised crime,” being a classic example of the devil quoting scriptures, has impressed no one.

Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that the Pakistani ambassador was bang-on when he said that “Terrorists and criminals do not manufacture these arms. They acquire them from illicit arms markets or receive them from entities that want to destabilise a particular region or country.” This universal truth also applies to terrorists fighting in J&K and the unbelievable quantity of weapons inducted into J&K from across the Line of Control [LoC] is astounding.

Some illustrative examples:

During a counter-infiltration operation in the Dudhi area of Kupwara in J&K during May 1991, troops of 7 Assam Rifles thwarted a major infiltration attempt by armed Kashmiri youth returning after attending military training in Pakistan occupied J&K [PoJK]. The weapons recovered from this group included a whopping 78 AK 47 rifles, seven machine guns, four rocket launchers and 13 semi automatic pistols. But this was just the tip of the iceberg.

In 2000, Indian security forces recovered 482 AK47 assault rifles, 53 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 16 sniper rifles, 59 rocket launchers, 4,807 hand grenades, 292 anti-personnel mines, 555 rockets, 1,508kg of RDX explosive, 460 wireless sets and 20 night-vision binoculars.

In a five years period [1994-1999], the Special Operations Group [SOG] of J&K police recovered 166 AK rifles, 35 PK [‘Pikka’] machine guns, 129 light machine guns, 35 rocket propelled grenade launchers, 656 pistols and 2665 grenades.

Cumulative weapon recoveries from terrorists in J&K today run into thousands. In fact the first M4 rifle was It’s obvious that since Kashmiri terrorists lack the finances to have acquired these from illicit arms markets, it’s abundantly clear that these have been received by the terrorists in J&K [to use Akram’s words], “from entities that want to destabilise a particular region or country.” It doesn’t require rocket science to comprehend who is the generous provider of weapons to terrorist groups in J&K.

However, if someone is still unsure, then former Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s declaration that the “Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just [sic] struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard,” should clear the air. If not, then Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT] co-founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa [JuD] chief’s unabashed and unambiguous declaration that “We support the Pakistani government and Pakistan army in their efforts to help the people of Kashmir. And, we call it jihad,” would definitely leave no room for any doubt.

Rawalpindi’s inordinately lavish supply of sophisticated weapons to terrorist groups fighting in J&K hasn’t escaped notice of the international community. Human Rights Watch [HRW] in its report dated September 1, 1994, confirms that “The Afghan pipeline, set up by the CIA and Pakistan’s ISI, enabled the transfer of tens of thousands of tons of weaponry to the mujahideen, and then later, to the Sikh and Kashmiri militants.” It also mentions that “The human rights situations in Punjab and Kashmir have been acutely affected by the militants’ acquisition of weapons of all types, leading to numerous types of abuses against civilians.”

Though Islamabad may have denied this reality, the international community did take cognisance of this fact-based revelation made by the world’s leading human right watchdog with impartial credentials. Moreover, when Rawalpindi is itself supplying warlike stores produced by Pakistan Ordnance Factory [POF] for the Pakistan army to terrorist groups in J&K without even making any effort to obliterate marking that giveaway its origin, how can it expect the world to believe that Rawalpindi is not rendering military support to such groups?

Besides POF produced munitions like grenades [Arges 84 p2A], anti personnel [P4Mk 1 &2] and anti tank mines [P2Mk2 &P3Mk2] that are being regularly supplied to J&K terrorists sophisticated weapons in the inventory of the Pakistan army like Remington M24 sniper rifle, Steyr AUG assault rifle [used by Pakistan army’s Special Service Group] and M3 General Purpose Machine Gun recovered by Indian security forces are but a few indisputable proofs of Pakistan army’s continuing supply of weapons and warlike stores to terrorists in J&K.

Lastly, how can a country that glorifies terrorism by issuing a “commemorative” postage stamp featuring a slain self-styled “commander” of a PoJK based terrorist group expect to be taken seriously when it pontificates on the perils of terrorism to regional peace and security only after its own security is jeopardised?

So, before blaming others for allowing sophisticated weapons to fall into terrorists’ hands, it would do Islamabad a lot of good to first get its own house in order.