Pope Francis Meets Vice President Vance, Exchanges Easter Gifts

By CNA

By AC Wimmer

Pope Francis met briefly with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Easter Sunday morning at the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican confirmed.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the private audience took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. and lasted only a few minutes. The pope and the vice president exchanged Easter greetings and spoke briefly in English.

Vance thanked the Holy Father for receiving him and noted, “It’s good to see you in better health.” Pope Francis responded warmly. Both wished each other ‘’Happy Easter.”

During the encounter, the pope presented Vance with several gifts: a Vatican tie, a red rosary for him, white rosaries for his children, and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs. A separate white rosary was designated for his wife.

The meeting followed a formal conversation the day before between Vice President Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state. That discussion focused on international relations, religious freedom, and humanitarian concerns.

Both parties expressed hope for continued positive collaboration between the U.S. government and the Catholic Church in America.

During his time in Rome, Vance and his family also participated in the solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday evening at St. Peter’s Basilica.