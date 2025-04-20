Public Comments Invited On Proposed Alberta Nuclear Project

By World Nuclear News

Energy Alberta has submitted its Initial Project Description to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for the proposed Peace River Nuclear Power Project. The public is now being invited to provide comments on it.

Energy Alberta is proposing to build a nuclear power plant on a site covering 1424 hectares in the Peace River area of Northern Alberta. The plant would include two to four Candu Monark reactors. The facility would produce up to 4800 MWe and operate for about 70 years.

The Initial Project Description provides an early overview of the proposed project, including key aspects of the design and regulatory process, and is intended to inform stakeholders and support engagement efforts that will help refine the final project design.

The Peace River project is subject to an integrated assessment to meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are working together on the integrated assessment to achieve the goal of “one project, one assessment”.

IAAC and the CNSC have now invited Indigenous Nations and communities, and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

IAAC said comments “should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of the assessment. This feedback will help IAAC and the CNSC prepare a summary of issues for the proponent”.

Comments can be submitted online until 14 May. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file, IAAC noted.

“Our goal is to help build a new, secure and sustainable economy for all Albertans utilising Canda’s world-class Candu nuclear technology,” said Energy Alberta CEO and President Scott Henuset. “Canada’s nuclear industry is already a robust economic engine creating high-paying jobs and generating significant revenue for governments and it’s time to bring these opportunities to Alberta.”

He added: “Energy Alberta has been actively engaged with local communities and Indigenous Nations and we are committed to responsible and transparent relationships throughout the life of the project. By working closely and in consideration of local interests, we will ensure the project benefits all Albertans while remaining aligned with our core values of safety, sustainability and environmental stewardship.”