Trump Expresses Hope For Ukraine-Russia Deal ‘This Week’ Even As Easter Truce Expires

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — An Easter truce in fighting between Russia and Ukraine appeared to reduce some air strikes on Ukrainian cities, but Kyiv angrily claimed nearly 3,000 violations by Moscow’s forces while calls for an extension went unheeded by the Kremlin.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump said late on April 20 that “hopefully, Ukraine and Russia will make a deal this week.”

“Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform without elaboration.

A unilateral truce was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 19, running from 6 p.m. that day until midnight on April 20.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency TASS that Putin had given no orders for the cease-fire to extend beyond midnight. Ukrainian officials have said it was not observed anyway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that — in view of Russia’s apparent refusal to accept a longer, full-scale cease-fire — both sides agree to pause air attacks on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days.

“Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension.

“If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Moscow’s actions following the midnight end to the truce will indicate the Kremlin’s real attitude toward any initiatives to end the war.

“Regarding the so-called ‘Easter Cease-fire,’ we have still not heard Moscow’s response to our proposal to extend it to 30 days,” he wrote on X.

“Russia’s actions after midnight, tomorrow, and throughout the week will reveal Russia’s true attitude toward US peace efforts and the 30-day full cease-fire proposal. They will show whether Russia is serious about peace or Putin’s statements from yesterday were simply manipulations,” Sybiha added.

The US State Department earlier said it would welcome an extension to the Easter cease-fire that was set to expire a few hours later.

“We have seen President Putin’s announcement of a temporary cease-fire due to Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive cease-fire,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement e-mailed to news media.

“As we assess their seriousness in this instance, we would welcome it extending beyond Sunday,” the statement added.

In the early morning hours of April 21, Zelenskyy accused Russia of 2,935 violations following Putin’s call for the Easter truce, although he added that there had been “no air raid alerts” during the period.

“Either Putin does not have full control over his army or the situation proves that in Russia they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war,” Zelenskyy wrote on X on April 20.

It was not possible to independently confirm battlefield claims.

Video sent to RFE/RL by a Ukrainian humanitarian organization appeared to show a drone attack on vehicles evacuating civilians near Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Yevhen Tkachev from the Proliska organization and a civilian woman were injured. She and her husband, who was suffering from shock, were taken to a hospital.

Zelenskyy posted on social media on April 20 that “the highest level of Russian combat activity this Easter is in the Pokrovsk direction,” which is located some 50 kilometers southwest of Kostyantynivka.

“Putin’s words about a ‘cease-fire’ have also proven empty in the Kursk region, the Siversk direction, and other directions in the Donetsk region,” Zelenskyy added.

infrastructure and causing civilian deaths.

Russian authorities reported at least three explosions in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine early on April 20. The Defense Ministry claimed Kyiv launched 48 drone attacks on targets in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine overnight.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces were acting “in a fully symmetrical manner” to Moscow’s.

Meanwhile, in a further sign of heightened international tensions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Britain’s Defense Ministry reported recently intercepting Russian warplanes over the Baltic Sea.

It cited two incidents, on April 15 and 17, in which British jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft. Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said on April 20 that “Russian aggression” was growing and that British jets were working with the Swedish Air Force to defend NATO airspace.

What Do Ukrainians Think Of Easter Cease-Fire?

In Kyiv, as priests sprinkled worshippers with holy water, there was deep skepticism about the Easter truce.

“I really hope for it but I do not believe in it. They (the Russians) say one thing but do the opposite,” said Dmytro, a 37-year-old IT worker.

“Nobody believes in it,” said 40-year-old Olha Malashuk, who works in sales. “[Putin] probably wants to rearm the troops, that is why no one believes him anymore.”

There was also doubt reported among civilians in Moscow, where RFE/RL is effectively banned and unable to operate.

Evgeny Pavlov, 58, told the AFP news agency that “it’s pointless because I don’t trust Ukraine.”

“We shouldn’t give them a break. If we’re pressing them, we should finish the job,” he added.

Maria Goranina, 85, said, “We need to end this — either yes or no. Either make peace permanently or not at all.”

Trump’s Threat To Walk Away

Putin’s truce announcement followed signals from Trump and other US officials complaining about the slow progress in talks to resolve the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.

Trump on April 18 said the Ukraine and Russia talks are “coming to a head” and he insisted that neither side is “playing” him in his push to end the conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, warned that the United States may “move on” from trying to secure a peace deal if there is no progress in coming days.