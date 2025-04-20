Without ISI, Hamas Cannot Visit PoK Nor South Punjab: Is ISI Helping Hamas Settle In Pakistan? – OpEd

By Aritra Banerjee

In a bombshell revelation, it has been reported that Jaish-e-Mohammad’s (JeM) heavily guarded headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan played host to a Hamas delegation in late April 2025. This visit, flagged by intelligence sources, comes just a little over two months after the Palestinian militants’ highly publicised participation at the Kashmir Solidarity Day event in Rawalakot in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This development represents a dramatic and dangerous escalation in Pakistan’s longstanding relationship with Palestinian militant groups.

Both these high-level and sensitive engagements could not have occurred without support— logistical or bureaucratic—from Pakistan’s nefarious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Especially JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur is a heavily fortified, ISI-monitored site, making this delegation’s visit impossible without direct ISI involvement.

While the ISI’s deep ties with Hamas are neither new nor surprising, what is alarming is the recent frequency of the visits, the choice of location and the statements made during a prior visit. Now, the potential of Hamas settling down within Pakistan’s extensive terror infrastructure is becoming clearer.

Historical records clearly document Pakistan’s decades-long strategic relationship with Palestinian militant organisations.

From sending fighters to assist Palestinians in wars against Israel in 1967 and 1973, to military training for Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) officers, Pakistan’s involvement has been systematic and enduring. During Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister, Pakistan explicitly opposed diplomatic recognition of Israel, actively encouraging its nationals to support Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s violent activities against Israel.

Notably, in 2021 itself, open-source intelligence (OSINT) indicated ISI’s attempts to establish Hamas chapters globally. Pakistani fighters have historically joined Hamas and Islamic Jihad, travelling regularly to Gaza and the West Bank to engage in militancy. The ISI’s active role in facilitating and exploiting foreign fighters who previously fought in Afghanistan—and later in Palestine—is well-documented. Thousands of Pakistanis have participated in Hamas-led conflicts: a sign of the extensive operational linkages that Islamabad nurtures.

Fast forward to 2025: ISI’s backing of Hamas appears more explicit and dangerous. The recent Hamas visits—first, the Kashmir Solidarity Day event in PoK, and now, the reportedly direct welcome by JeM at Bahawalpur—point to ISI’s explicit encouragement of Hamas’s physical presence on Pakistani soil.

Strategically, ISI’s objective in bringing Hamas closer is clear. By aligning Hamas’s global Islamist narrative on Palestine with its own ambitions in Kashmir, Pakistan seeks to internationalise Kashmir’s insurgency, amplifying its propaganda globally and complicating India’s diplomatic relations, especially with Middle Eastern countries.

The February event in Rawalakot had already witnessed inflammatory rhetoric, with JeM leaders openly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as targets. The recent Bahawalpur meeting suggests ISI’s intent to operationally cement this terror partnership.

From India’s standpoint, ISI openly facilitating Hamas visits to sensitive terrorist strongholds and Pakistani terror outfits represents an unprecedented security challenge. New Delhi has done well to bolster its efforts to counter a potential increase in cross-border terrorism and radicalisation. Still, tactical and strategic innovation will have to continue as such high-profile terrorist interaction typically emboldens jihadist groups.

Internationally, this development warrants urgent attention. The deepening Hamas-Pakistan nexus, facilitated by ISI, risks destabilising South Asia further and could project terror threats far beyond regional borders. Israel, already expressing deep concern, recognises this growing menace. However, global responses remain muted, partly because Pakistan maintains plausible deniability.

The evidence is clear. Hamas’s recent entry into South Punjab, explicitly facilitated by ISI, marks a dangerous escalation. Pakistan’s state policy of sponsoring terrorism has evolved into hosting and potentially embedding Hamas—a notorious Middle Eastern terrorist entity—within its violence-infested folds.