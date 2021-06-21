Inaugurated China Sri Lanka Association For Trade And Economic Cooperation (CSLATE)

By Eurasia Review

The China Sri Lanka Association for Trade and Economic Cooperation (CSLATE) was inaugurated this week at the Embassy of Sri Lanka.

The objective of establishing CSLATE is to enhance the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and ease the barriers faced by the Sri Lankan exporters.

Two MoUs were signed between CSLATE, China Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association (CIQA) and the China Association of International Engineering Consultants International Business Advisory Council.

Office bearers of CSLATE were elected during the event and Chiranjaya Udumulla, Kavisha Lokuhitige and Nandana Hewage, the President, the Secretary General and the Head of Finance respectively.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona addressing the gathering said that CSLATE should assist to increase Sri Lanka exports to China and further strengthen the trade partnership between the two countries. It should reach out to the Chinese business community as well.

Minister Commercial of the Embassy Alexi Gunasekara, President of China Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association Xin Wang, General Secretary of International Business Advisory Council Ren Yifeng also addressed the gathering. President Wang and General Secretary Yifeng said that they will extend fullest support to enhance the trade relations between Sri Lanka and China and to ease the barriers faced by Sri Lankan Exporters.