UEFA Launches Probe After Players Taunted During Euro 2020 Matches In Budapest

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — European soccer’s governing body says it will investigate “potential discriminatory incidents” at two Euro 2020 games played in Budapest.

The probe will focus on incidents that occurred during Hungary’s 3-0 loss to Portugal on June 15 and its 1-1 draw with France on June 19, UEFA said in a statement on June 20. Both matches were played at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, who is black, was taunted by monkey chants from the crowd, and fellow forward Karim Benzema, who has Algerian roots, was also the target of verbal abuse by spectators.

Portuguese media reported that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was targeted during Hungary’s defeat to Portugal.

An ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct an investigation, UEFA’s statement said.

More than 55,000 people, mostly fans of Hungary, attended the two matches. Budapest is the only host city to allow full crowds for Euro 2020 games.

Hungary, which still has a chance of progressing to the last 16, is scheduled to play its last game in Group F against Germany in Munich on June 23. It may play the match in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter told dpa on June 20 he was going to write to UEFA to ask for permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with the colors as “an important sign of tolerance and equality.”

The Hungarian parliament approved a law on June 15 banning discussions and dissemination of information in schools that is deemed by authorities to promote homosexuality and gender change.

Critics have slammed the law as an attack on the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.