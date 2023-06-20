Iran, Qatar Hold Talks In Doha

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign minister of Iran and the emir of Qatar talked about a range of issues during a meeting in Doha on Tuesday.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The Iranian and Qatari officials talked about issues of mutual interest in the bilateral, regional and international arenas.

Amirabdollahian will travel to Oman after visiting Qatar.

In a post on his Twitter account, the Iranian foreign minister said his visits to Qatar and Oman are aimed at further promoting relations with the two Arab countries and following up on the agreements reached by the three countries’ high-ranking officials.

He noted that Iran’s neighboring countries enjoy huge economic, trade and political potentialities.

Amirabdollahian added that continued development of all-out relations with neighbors is among the basic principles of the Iranian administration’s foreign policy doctrine.