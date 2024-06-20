Putin Calls For ‘New Security Architecture’ For Asia On Visit To Vietnam

By RFE RL

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 20 that it is time for a “new security architecture” for Asia as he wrapped up a short visit to Vietnam.

Putin signed 11 public agreements and memorandums of understanding with Vietnamese President To Lam while in Hanoi. Lam said he and Putin made other deals that are not publicly available.

The agreements centered on energy, education, science, and technology — sectors the United States and other countries have targeted when sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The two countries also agreed to work on a roadmap for a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying, “We are firmly committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, which remains among the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.”

Lam said Putin has contributed to global “peace, stability, and development.” Vietnam has remained neutral on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and this marked Putin’s first trip to Vietnam since 2017.

In Vietnam, Putin also met with Communist Party General-Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

The United States has been working to strengthen and build partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, including with Vietnam.

Prior to Putin’s visit, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Vietnam said “no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities.”

The U.S. State Department announced on June 20 it will send Assistant Secretary of State and former ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to Hanoi this week.

Putin kicked off his four-day trip to Asia in North Korea on June 17.

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a robust defense pact in Pyongyang. The pact was described as a comprehensive strategic partnership and ensures mutual assistance in the event of an attack by a third country.

Speaking in Hanoi on June 20, Putin also said he “does not rule out” sending weapons to North Korea.

The White House said the North Korea-Russia pact is unsurprising and a sign of Russia’s desperation.

South Korea responded with a statement that Seoul would consider sending weapons to Ukraine, which Putin said would be a “big mistake.”

Putin also said Russia is thinking about changing its nuclear doctrine, which states Russia may use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack or in the event of a conventional attack that poses an existential threat to the state.

But he said there was no need for Russia to carry out a preemptive nuclear strike.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Major-General Pat Ryder, responding to Putin’s comments on its nuclear doctrine, said, “It’s certainly irresponsible for countries that maintain these capabilities to make those types of comments.”