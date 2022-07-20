ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at night.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at night.
1 Business Middle East 

Moody’s Sees Saudi Economy Growing An Average Of 3.9% For Next Four Years

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia’s economy is forecast to grow at an average rate of 3.9 percent between 2022 to 2026, according to credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

Advertisement

In its annual credit analysis, Moody’s affirmed Saudi Arabia’s rating at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by its robust government balance sheet, underpinned by moderate debt levels and substantial fiscal reserve buffers. 

The report noted the large stock of proven hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs combined with a regulated financial system is also supporting the Kingdom’s sovereign credit profile. 

Some of the challenges faced by Saudi Arabia include its high economic and fiscal exposure to declines in global oil demand and prices, longer-term risks stemming from the global carbon transition and challenges posed by elevated unemployment, the report further added.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.