ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, August 21, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of United Arab Emirates. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

Location of United Arab Emirates. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
1 Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

UAE Agrees To Temporarily Host 5,000 Afghans At US Request

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The UAE has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to other countries.

Following a request from the US, the UAE will host the evacuees temporarily after which they will travel to other nations, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Friday.

The evacuees will travel to the UAE from Kabul on US aircraft in the coming days, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE has so far facilitated the evacuation of 8,500 people from Afghanistan on its aircraft and through its airports, WAM added.

The initiative is evidence of the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs Sultan Mohammed Al-Shamsi said.

“The UAE is always seeking peaceful, multilateral solutions, and is keen to continue its work alongside its international partners to advance efforts to assist the Afghan people during this time of uncertainty,” Al-Shamsi said.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.