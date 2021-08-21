UAE Agrees To Temporarily Host 5,000 Afghans At US Request

By Arab News

The UAE has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to other countries.

Following a request from the US, the UAE will host the evacuees temporarily after which they will travel to other nations, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Friday.

The evacuees will travel to the UAE from Kabul on US aircraft in the coming days, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE has so far facilitated the evacuation of 8,500 people from Afghanistan on its aircraft and through its airports, WAM added.

The initiative is evidence of the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs Sultan Mohammed Al-Shamsi said.

“The UAE is always seeking peaceful, multilateral solutions, and is keen to continue its work alongside its international partners to advance efforts to assist the Afghan people during this time of uncertainty,” Al-Shamsi said.