Arab Films Win Big At Toronto Film Festival

Arab News

Two Middle East-made films have won awards at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Filmmaker Oualid Mouaness’s “1982” won the Netpac award and  director Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” nabbed the Grolsch People’s Choice Documentary Award.

Oualid Mouaness’s debut film “1982” takes place against the backdrop of the 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Actor and director Nadine Labaki takes on the role of a school teacher in the award-winning film.

In “The Cave,” documentary filmmaker Fayyad returns to Syria to film a team of female doctors who treat casualties in an underground hospital as the war rages on outside and sexism hampers their life-saving work inside.

“The Cave” has been picked up by NatGeo for theatrical and TV release in the US.



Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

