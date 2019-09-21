Arab Films Win Big At Toronto Film Festival

By Arab News

Two Middle East-made films have won awards at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Filmmaker Oualid Mouaness’s “1982” won the Netpac award and director Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” nabbed the Grolsch People’s Choice Documentary Award.

Oualid Mouaness’s debut film “1982” takes place against the backdrop of the 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Actor and director Nadine Labaki takes on the role of a school teacher in the award-winning film.

In “The Cave,” documentary filmmaker Fayyad returns to Syria to film a team of female doctors who treat casualties in an underground hospital as the war rages on outside and sexism hampers their life-saving work inside.

“The Cave” has been picked up by NatGeo for theatrical and TV release in the US.

