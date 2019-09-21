Iran Sent Memo To US Government Via Swiss Mission Warning Against Any Reaction To Aramco Incident

By Fars News Agency

Tehran last Monday sent an official memo to Washington through the Swiss embassy, which represents the US interests in Iran, to dismiss allegations of involvement in the Yemenis’ Saturday attacks against the Saudi oil facilities and warn against any reaction which harms the Iranian interests.

Iran in its memo rejected involvement in offensives on the Saudi oil installations on Saturday, condemning US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other American officials’ allegations.

The memo also warned that if any attack is launched against Iran, the Islamic Republic’s reaction will be rapid and crushing and will likely target more extensive areas than the origin of the attack.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement announced on Saturday that its drones had successfully attacked two oil plants in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, stressing that the attacks were a firm response to Riyadh’s relentless bombardment of Yemen.

The recent operation came just weeks after Yemeni forces conducted attacks on an oil field affiliated to Saudi Aramco in the East of the kingdom in retaliation for Riyadh’s war on their country. Oil facilities at Shaybah, which has the largest strategic oil reserve in Saudi Arabia near the UAE border and operated by state-oil company Saudi Aramco, were targeted by 10 Yemeni drones.

After the Yemenis’ Saturday attack, the US rushed to blame Iran but the Iranian foreign ministry strongly rejected the American officials’ allegations that Tehran was involved in the drone attacks against the Saudi oil installations.

“Yemen has been entangled in war for 5 years and Iran has naturally clearly announced that it supports the Yemeni people and their rights, but blaming Iran for such measures is in line with (the American officials’ policy of) maximum lie,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi told reporters in a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

“Such remarks are essentially baseless and untrue,” he added.

His comments came after Pompeo blamed the Saturday drone attacks by the Yemeni army against Saudi Arabia’s oil installations on Iran claiming on Twitter that there was “no evidence the attacks came from Yemen”.

After his remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted Pompeo for allegations against Tehran, saying that Washington which had failed in pressures against Iran was now resorting to lies and deceits.

“Having failed at max pressure, Pompeo’s turning to max deceit,” Zarif wrote on his twitter page on Sunday.

“The US and its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory,” Zarif added.

He noted that blaming Iran won’t end disaster, saying that the US and the Saudi-led coalition should accept Iran’s “April 15 proposal to end war and begin talks” to resolve the crisis in Yemen politically.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.