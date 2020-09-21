ISSN 2330-717X
Cardi B. Photo Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg, Wikipedia Commons

Cardi B Reveals Why She’s Divorcing Rapper Husband

Rapper Cardi B opened up about her divorce from Offset on Instagram Live on Saturday, telling fans “I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

The musician, who filed for divorce earlier this month, went on to tell worried fans that she “got tired of not seeing things eye to eye” and added that the split was not due to her husband’s previous infidelities.  

The split comes three years after the pair secretly tied the knot in September 2017. They did, however, have a very public separation in December 2018, just months after they welcomed a baby girl named  Kulture together.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Cardi B told her 75.7 million Instagram followers this weekend, “however, like, I don’t really need it… this time, I wasn’t crying.”

