Russian Defense Minister Observes IRGC Weapons In Tehran

By Tasnim News Agency

A series of weapons of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force, including drones and missiles, were displayed to Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu in Tehran.

The Russian defense minister and his entourage, who have traveled to Iran at the invitation of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, paid a visit to the headquarters of the IRGC Aerospace Force in Tehran on Wednesday.

General Shoigu held a meeting with IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and was shown a number of drones, missile systems and missile defense equipment.

The Russian defense minister and the Iranian military officials have discussed a range of issues in Tehran, such as long-term military cooperation between the two countries and ways to settle the Caucasus conflict.