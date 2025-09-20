A New Chapter In South Asian Geopolitics: The Shifting U.S. Focus From India To Pakistan – OpEd

By Shahbaz Ali

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term as President of the United States in January 2025, a significant transformation in South Asian geopolitics is unfolding.

The dynamics between Washington, New Delhi, and Islamabad have shifted dramatically, with U.S.-India relations facing unprecedented strain, while U.S.-Pakistan ties are experiencing a remarkable revival. This pivot from the previous term (2017-2021), when India was viewed as a critical ally in countering China’s influence, underscores the changing landscape of U.S. foreign policy.

The Decline of U.S.-India Relations

The deterioration of U.S.-India relations can be traced to a combination of economic, diplomatic, and strategic disputes that have escalated under Trump’s administration. One of the most pressing issues is trade protectionism. Trump has consistently criticized India for its restrictive trade practices, highlighting that the U.S. trade deficit with India has ballooned to approximately $30-40 billion annually by 2025. In response, the Trump administration has implemented substantial tariffs—initially set at 25% on various Indian goods and raised to 50% on certain sectors. While critics argue that these tariffs harm U.S. consumers, they reflect Trump’s commitment to protecting American industries and jobs.

Another significant point of contention is India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil, despite Western sanctions imposed in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. Trump has directly linked these purchases to punitive tariffs, asserting that India undermines global efforts to isolate Russia. This public rebuke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates the seriousness of the rift between the two nations.

These trade and energy disputes have escalated into a broader diplomatic crisis, eroding trust that had been built over decades. Although Trump occasionally refers to the “special relationship” between the U.S. and India, negotiations related to defense and strategic cooperation remain stalled. Analysts warn that if this trajectory continues, the hard-won cooperation between the two nations may be jeopardized.

The Rise of U.S.-Pakistan Relations

In stark contrast, U.S.-Pakistan relations are witnessing a renaissance in 2025, driven by mutual interests in security, stability, and economic collaboration. The most notable change has been in counterterrorism cooperation. U.S. officials have praised Pakistan’s intelligence-sharing and operational support against ISIS and al-Qaeda remnants, describing it as “phenomenal.” This renewed collaboration has revitalized military ties, with discussions of new arms deals and joint exercises indicating a restoration of trust in Islamabad as a security partner.

Moreover, as U.S.-India relations sour, Trump has recognized Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region, particularly concerning stability in Afghanistan and counterbalancing China’s growing influence. This recognition highlights Pakistan’s value as a reliable partner in South Asia, marking a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.

The economic dimension of U.S.-Pakistan relations has also gained prominence. In April 2025, Pakistan’s Crypto Council struck a noteworthy deal with World Liberty Financial, a company with substantial ties to the Trump family. This agreement not only strengthens economic ties but also signifies a shift toward a relationship based on shared growth and mutual interests, moving beyond the traditional aid dependency that has characterized U.S.-Pakistan relations in the past.

Conclusion: A Clear Pattern in U.S. Policy

Trump’s policies during his second term reveal a distinct pattern: rewarding cooperation while punishing actions that undermine U.S. interests. India’s protectionist stance and defiance regarding Russian oil purchases have cast doubt on its reliability as a partner, pushing bilateral relations to their lowest point in years. Meanwhile, Pakistan has seized the opportunity to present itself as a constructive, cooperative, and forward-looking ally.

The shift in U.S. foreign policy underscores the importance of adapting to the evolving geopolitical landscape. As Islamabad embraces a more proactive role in regional security and economic collaboration, it stands poised to strengthen its position on the global stage. Conversely, India’s current policies risk isolating it from a pivotal ally, illustrating the delicate balance of power in South Asia.

In summary, the revival of U.S.-Pakistan relations signifies a new chapter in South Asian geopolitics, one that prioritizes cooperation and strategic alignment over historical grievances. As the U.S. recalibrates its approach, it remains to be seen how India will respond to these challenges and what implications this will have for the region’s future.