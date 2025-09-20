By Simon Hutagalung

The “free and active” doctrine, established by Mohammad Hatta in 1948, has directed Indonesia to remain independent from alliances while building its influence in international organisations.

The doctrine remains active under President Prabowo Subianto in 2025, but Indonesia demonstrates increased assertiveness in its foreign policy. The nation aims to utilise its middle power position to amplify its global influence through innovative diplomatic strategies with Western nations, economic partnerships, and enhanced advocacy of its values.

For decades, Indonesia’s middle-power identity has been anchored in ASEAN. The 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, together with the 2019 ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, functioned as essential diplomatic tools for Jakarta to establish agreements and preserve stability. Indonesia used to be the leader of ASEAN because it managed crises well and strengthened ASEAN’s position in international organisations. The Prabowo administration made its first diplomatic moves, which indicated a new direction by visiting China and the United States before ASEAN countries, and his presidential campaign focused more on domestic issues than ASEAN. The posture indicates that Indonesia wants to expand its influence beyond Southeast Asia while establishing itself as an independent global power.

Economic power stands as the foundation for this goal. With GDP approaching USD 1.6 trillion in 2025, Indonesia remains Southeast Asia’s largest economy and a significant global market, with more than 280 million citizens and a youthful median age. The economic and diplomatic relations between the United States and China have become increasingly difficult to manage. The European Union’s deforestation regulation restricting palm oil imports is viewed as coercive by Jakarta, while the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act creates supply chain challenges for critical minerals despite Indonesia’s large mineral reserves. In response, Jakarta has deepened ties with China and shown interest in BRICS and other South–South platforms as alternatives for economic cooperation.

The foreign policy of Prabowo Subianto contains a more defined set of values. The public supports the Palestinian cause, and Jakarta has consistently denounced Western positions which appear biased during the Israel–Gaza conflict. The Global South representation by Indonesia became more evident when it donated USD 15 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza in 2025. The city of Jakarta maintains its commitment to peace and security through its continued support of UN peacekeeping operations, which positions it as a stabilising force in global security governance.

The ability of Indonesia to project itself on the world stage faces restrictions from its structural framework. The strategic options become restricted because of inefficient bureaucratic systems, inadequate governance, and insufficient defence capabilities. Indonesia’s 2025 defence budget is roughly USD 25 billion—about 1.2 per cent of GDP—insufficient to eliminate capability gaps vis-à-vis larger militaries in the region. The modernisation of military forces remains a promise from Prabowo, but financial constraints, together with various social needs, have created delays in its execution. The nation faces two major obstacles which prevent it from achieving its goals because of insufficient infrastructure and inadequate human capital development. The nation faces two major obstacles that prevent it from achieving its goals because of its persistent poverty areas and its subpar educational performance relative to neighbouring regions.

The ASEAN member states have different priorities, which challenge Indonesia to maintain its leadership position in the region. The Five-Point Consensus implementation capacity of the bloc proved insufficient during the Myanmar crisis, and the 2023 Jakarta chairmanship delivered limited achievements. Prabowo’s reduced ASEAN involvement in 2025 creates a power vacuum which external powers could potentially use to their advantage. The South China Sea tensions, together with Chinese intrusions into Indonesian waters near the Natuna Islands, create a difficult situation for Jakarta because it must protect its security interests while maintaining economic ties with China.

International countries face increasing difficulties staying neutral because of the intensifying competition between the United States and China. Middle powers lose their independence because both powers use economic incentives and diplomatic pressure to influence their decisions. The BRICS alliance, together with South–South cooperation, provide diversification options, but their institutional capabilities and financial resources remain below those of established Western institutions. The climate policy of Jakarta shows this problem because the city wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, but continues to use coal power for electricity generation, which harms its global image.

The decisions that will be made in the future will produce major consequences. The city of Jakarta faces a risk of losing its amplified voice through ASEAN if it chooses to ignore the organisation. The strategy faces a risk of losing strategic autonomy because it depends too much on China. The middle power status of the UAE will remain an empty promise if it does not tackle its governance and development problems. The country maintains its position as a major power through its substantial population size, economic strength, and natural resource abundance and its unique moral leadership in the Global South, which neither Washington nor Beijing can duplicate.

In 2025, Indonesia’s middle-power identity stands at a crossroads. The nation shows signs of shifting direction toward becoming more powerful while maintaining economic independence and active global participation, but success in achieving these goals requires Jakarta to execute its plans with strategic precision between domestic development and international cooperation. The success of Prabowo in achieving this balance would make Indonesia the leading power in Southeast Asia and establish it as a respected representative of the Global South, but his failure to do so would keep Indonesia from becoming a true middle power. The path to success demands both domestic changes and flexible diplomacy, together with genuine international promises.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References