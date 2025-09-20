Reza Pahlavi Represents An Illusion Of A Ready-Made Alternative – OpEd

By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Nearly half a century after the 1979 revolution toppled the monarchy, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Mohammad Reza Shah, reawakened from a 40-year political slumber. Having proclaimed kingship and been ceremonially crowned in Egypt in 1980, he resurfaced during the 2022 uprising, declaring himself the self-appointed leader of the movement.

Despite frequent media appearances and access to well-funded platforms, he has failed to cultivate the image of a unifying statesman. On the contrary, a close examination of his initiatives, rhetoric, and political affiliations reveals a record defined by short-lived organizations, alarming outreach to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and a nostalgic appeal to authoritarian rule that undermines the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations.

Far from offering a viable path forward, Pahlavi’s career illustrates how an anachronistic monarchy can serve the clerical regime’s interests by advocating a return to the very tyranny that was overthrown by the overwhelming majority of Iranians. His recent “roadmap” for transition outlines a pathway toward neo-fascist centralization, devoid of institutional safeguards and reliant on hereditary privilege. Rather than presenting a genuine alternative, Pahlavi emerges as a manufactured figure — one who diverts attention from authentic resistance and, whether inadvertently or deliberately, reinforces the clerical regime’s grip on power. This analysis, grounded in scholarly scrutiny, underscores the urgent need to sideline such figures in favor of grassroots pluralism.

Reza Pahlavi’s political persona rests on the remnants of his father’s regime, which was overthrown in 1979 amid widespread rejection of monarchical absolutism. He holds no legitimacy — neither within Iran nor among the diaspora — where protesters since 2022 have chanted, “Death to the Oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader,” explicitly repudiating both clerical and monarchical dictatorships. Pahlavi’s self-declaration as “King,” and the bizarre elevation by some of his few supporters as “God of all Iranians,” starkly contradicts the popular will and echoes the legacy of his father’s single-party rule and the notorious SAVAK secret police.

A Pattern of Fleeting Ventures

From the early 1990s to the present, Pahlavi has launched at least a dozen projects, each announced with considerable fanfare, and each ending in obscurity or dissolution. The record shows a striking consistency: lofty declarations of unity followed by organizational decay, allegations of financial opacity, and eventual abandonment. The following are examples:

Early Experiments (1990s–2000s). His first foray, the Council of Iranian Solidarity, sought to rally exiled activists. Sparse documentation survives, but contemporaneous accounts describe a weak structure and swift collapse. In 1991, the Foundation for the Children of Iran, formally led by his wife Yasmine, aimed at humanitarian relief but soon drew criticism over fundraising transparency and left little measurable impact.

Umbrella Politics and Retreat (2013–2017). The Iran National Council (2013) promised a broad coalition of dissidents. Instead, disputes over internal governance and opaque finances rendered it largely symbolic. Similarly, the short-lived media network Ofogh Iran International (2014) folded when its ownership structure unraveled by 2017.

Technocratic and Symbolic Turns (2019–2023). The Phoenix Project of Iran (2019) presented itself as a diaspora think tank to mobilize intellectuals and “technocrats,” yet momentum evaporated within a year. His 2020 New Covenant amounted to an online declaration of intent without strategy or membership. The Alliance for Democracy and Freedom in Iran (2022–2023) disintegrated amid what insiders described as Pahlavi’s unilateral decision-making. The Georgetown Summit Front of 2023, convened to coordinate exiles, splintered almost immediately after Pahlavi asserted primacy.

Recent Efforts and Reversals (2022–2025). Even initiatives aimed at practical solidarity such as the Strike Fund for Iranian Workers (2022–2025) were dogged by questions about the handling of contributions. His “I Give Mandate” campaign (2023), in which supporters purportedly conferred political authority upon him, became an embarrassment after he personally downplayed and then distanced himself from it. The 2025 Iran Prosperity Projectand National Collaboration Campaign were announced as ambitious platforms for economic renewal and “safe registration,” yet were immediately criticized for lack of encryption and potential risks to dissidents.

A Record of Rebranding, Not Leadership

The pattern is impossible to miss: grand titles, thin content, and a swift fade into irrelevance. This is not political evolution; it is serial rebranding, a quest for relevance and showmanship rather than a program for governance. For more than three decades Pahlavi has substituted spectacle for staying power. The 2023 Georgetown Summit collapsed the moment he tried to dominate the agenda, scattering a handful of potential allies. The 2025 National Collaboration Campaign went further, exposing its own supporters to Tehran’s surveillance through lax security. These failures squander resources and corrode trust. Small wonder that Kurdish parties, ethnic minorities, journalists, and activists alike reject him as a divider, and, worse, a figure whose missteps serve the regime he claims to oppose.

Courting the IRGC

More alarming is Pahlavi’s overt courtship of the very forces that enforce the mullahs’ grip on power. He has called the IRGC and its Basij auxiliaries “the very force to guarantee Iran’s future security,” brushing aside their U.S. terrorist designation and their record of crushing protests, sponsoring regional militias, and orchestrating attacks abroad. He boasts of “bilateral contacts” with IRGC commanders, dressing them up as pragmatic outreach. For Iranians this is not pragmatism, it is complicity. Kurdish leaders, minority groups, writers, and journalists see in these overtures proof that Pahlavi divides the opposition and flirts with the same security organs that terrorize their communities.

A Gift to Tehran

Tehran understands the value of such a foil. The state-run Vatan-e Emrooz put it plainly on February 1, 2025: “By sowing division among opposition groups, Pahlavi has provided a service to the Islamic Republic that no other entity could… A weak and rootless movement like monarchism can actually helpthe survival of the Islamic Republic.” Western reporting confirms the point, noting that Pahlavi is a “useful tool,” perfectly suited to deflect the Trump administration’s maximum-pressure campaign and to frame U.S. policy as a bid to restore a deposed monarch. By holding up an exiled prince as the alternative, Tehran recasts external pressure as imperial nostalgia and undermines sympathy for genuine republican forces.

The Politics of Pageantry

Pahlavi’s practice of politics is theater: conference speeches, ceremonial introductions as “Crown Prince,” carefully staged photographs with unsuspecting American or European officials. He still defends his father’s one-party monarchy and the notorious SAVAK secret police, signaling not reform but reverence for a system Iranians overthrew. He invokes democratic language while refusing to renounce monarchy itself, a contradiction that alienates the very public he claims to lead.

Conclusion

Reza Pahlavi’s long record tells a single, unmistakable story. Over three decades he has rolled out one grandly named enterprise after another (Iran National Council, Phoenix Project, Alliance for Democracy and Freedom in Iran, National Collaboration Campaign), each trumpeted as a turning point, each collapsing under the weight of its own emptiness. These are not the building blocks of a democratic transition. They are stage props, designed to keep a decrepit brand alive while exhausting the energy and trust of those who truly seek change.

More dangerous is the company he keeps. Pahlavi speaks of the IRGC and Basij, the very enforcers of Tehran’s tyranny, as “the force to guarantee Iran’s future security,” and boasts of “bilateral contacts” with their commanders. This is the same IRGC the United States has designated a terrorist organization, the same corps that crushed the nationwide uprisings of 1999, 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022 and exported terrorism from Baghdad to Beirut. For Iranians who chant “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader,” such outreach is not diplomacy; it is betrayal.

Tehran itself could not script a more useful idiot. Every photo-op Pahlavi stages and every “crown prince” introduction, allows the regime to recast its oppression as resistance to imperial restoration rather than a fight against its own people.

The lesson is clear. Reza Pahlavi is not the architect of Iran’s democratic future; he is a relic of its authoritarian past and a gift to the clerics who fear real change. By clinging to a hereditary title, courting the IRGC, and offering only soundbites in place of strategy, he keeps alive the false choice of “Shah versus Mullah” and drains oxygen from the democratic republicans, labor organizers, and youth networks that represent Iran’s authentic resistance movement.

For policymakers and activists alike, the imperative is equally clear: do not mistake a ‘royal’ name and polished speeches for leadership. Genuine change in Iran will come from those who reject both crown and turban — and, most important of all, from within Iran, not from outside. It will not come from a ‘clown’ prince who has made himself indispensable to the very regime he claims to oppose but from those who have paid the price with their relentless resistance at enormous human and material cost over the past four decades.