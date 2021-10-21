Netflix Says 142 Million Households Watched ‘Squid Game’

By PanARMENIAN

Some 142 million households around the world watched “Squid Game” in its first four weeks of release, Netflix Inc. said on Tuesday, October 19, making the Korean-language show the streaming giant’s “biggest TV show ever”, Bloomberg reports.

Netflix said the show’s success exemplified how it has built “deep relationships with creative communities around the world” to produce local TV and film in approximately 45 countries.

“As the quarter continued, we saw an acceleration in our growth,” Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said on the call. It welcomed 4.38 million subscribers in the third quarter, mostly from Asia and Europe, and it expects to get 8.5 million more customers in the final quarter of 2021.

The Korean-language show is about debt-ridden individuals playing a deadly game for a cash prize worth tens of millions of dollars.