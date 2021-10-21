Travis Tritt’s Emphatic ‘No’ To Performing At ‘New Normal’ Venues – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Since early on in the coronavirus scare there has been a strong effort to condition people to accept that things will never return to normal and that people will need to adjust to a “new normal” in which life is hemmed in by new pervasive limitations on freedom in the name public safety. This “new normal” has expanded to even include a caste system condemning people wo refuse new experimental coronavirus “vaccine” shots to exclusion from, or subjection to greater restrictions in undertaking, many activities. Fortunately, many brave individuals are standing up against this “new normal,” declaring that they refuse to accept it.

Long-popular country music singer Travis Tritt is one of these brave individuals. He made the news this week with his bold cancelation of four shows he had scheduled in venues that have gone “new normal.” Beyond just canceling the shows, Tritt also provided a strong and inspirational written explanation for his decision. Included in the Monday announcement at his website of the shows’ cancelation is this quote from Tritt explaining his stand against the “new normal” being foisted on people:

In a statement released today, Tritt comments, ‘I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.’

Tritt continues, “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.”

Bravo, Travis Tritt.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.